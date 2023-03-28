Jets Are Not Done in Free Agency

While Jets GM Joe Douglas said he has had productive conversations with the Packers on a potential trade for QB Aaron Rodgers, he is also continuing to browse the market to bolster one of the most intriguing young rosters in football.

The Jets need more numbers on the defensive interior after Nathan Shepherd (Saints) and Sheldon Rankins (Texans) departed in free agency. Douglas re-signed Solomon Thomas and the Green & White will host DT Calais Campbell later this week in Florham Park, NJ.

"He is going to travel in Wednesday and visit with us Thursday," Douglas said of Campbell. "Excited to have him come and visit with our staff. Obviously, a great veteran presence and leader, Walter Payton Man of the Year. Oustanding player and person."

Campbell (6-8, 300) racked up 5.5 sacks last season in Baltimore and has 99 in his career. He could be a big piece for a defensive line that got a breakout campaign from Quinnen Williams in 2022. Williams, who had 12 sacks and was voted the Jets 2022 Team MVP, has expressed his desire to get a new contract.

"We're in a positive place there," Douglas said of Williams' talks. "No exact timeline for when that's going to get done but we've had good conversations with Nicole [Lynn] and still feel like that's in a positive place."

On offense, Douglas is reshuffling the wide receiver room. After signing the Packers' former WR Allen Lazard and the Chiefs'former WR Mecole Hardman Jr. in free agency, Douglas on Monday confirmed the Jets' interest in Odell Beckham Jr.