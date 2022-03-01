Jets Are Guided by GM Joe Douglas' Steady Hand

As Jets fans know, the team is champing at the bit this offseason, with nearly $50 million of salary cap space and four draft picks among the first 38 selections (two picks each in Round 1 and Round 2) and nine selections overall.

"It's an enormous opportunity for us to change this roster, upgrade and improve, and to bring in players we really want," Savage said. "We're going to get four top guys if we just sit still, four players that we really like. It's a huge opportunity to improve the team. One thing about the Senior Bowl, we had 110-120 players there, 60 or so on our side [the Jets staff coached the National squad]. In some ways we'll be able to put those guys to bed. The Combine and college pro days are all pieces of information. For the most part we have a nice book on the players on the team coached by the Jets. It gives us a chance to focus on other players. There are tangible benefits -- we were hands on, and we don't have to research these guys. We know everything about them."

When evaluating players, be they guys coming out of college or free agents, Savage said one criterion often outweighs all others: Do they love the game?