Jets are 'Dogs in Vegas





The Jets might be the NFL's Rodney Dangerfield. They just don't get a lot of respect.

Recently Las Vegas Sportsbook CG Technologies, formerly known as Cantor Gaming, publicized point spreads on every NFL game of the 2014 season through Week 16. The Jets were listed as favorites in three of those 15 contests as odds were not provided for Week 17 because playoff races could be decided by then.

So a Jets team that finished .500 last year and inarguably improved in the offseason is listed as an underdog in 80 percent of its games? We don't pay attention much to the trends in the Sin City, but we print this to give you an idea of public perception of the Green & White. (It should be noted that most sportsbooks have the Jets under/over total wins listed at 7.)

Let's take a look at Vegas' week-by-week numbers on the Jets as June approaches.

Week 1

Sept. 7, 1 PM

New York Jets vs. Oakland Raiders

Jets 4.5-Point Favorite: The Raiders won one road game in 2013 and West Coast clubs notoriously struggle with those early East Coast starts. Former Texans QB Matt Schaub has a few months to get comfortable before facing the vaunted Jets' front.

Week 2

Sept. 14, 4:25 PM

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers