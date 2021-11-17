Jets Are Confident in Poised Vet Joe Flacco

The three NFL veterans -- WR Corey Davis, RB Tevin Coleman and QB Joe Flacco -- who took their turns at the podium during Wednesday's news conferences each delivered the same basic message: Little that happens in the NFL comes as a surprise.
During his morning session with reporters, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Flacco, who was acquired from Philadelphia in a recent trade, would start Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
"Am I surprised?" Coleman said. "I mean not really. He's a veteran. He knows how to go in there and be patient, get the ball off and put it in the right hands." He added: "He's a leader. He knows what to do. He's been in those situations before. He'll get the ball to the right position, to the right checkdowns and things like that."
Flacco, 36, is in his second go-round with the Jets. He played in five games for the Green & White last season, amassing 864 passing yards, 6 TDs and 3INTs. He left for the Eagles in the offseason, but did not play a snap during the regular season. He came off the sideline in relief of Mike White in last week's loss to Buffalo and completed all 3 of his passes for 47 yards. That included a 15-yard TD pass to Elijah Moore.
"One of the reasons we went out and got Joe was for the experience part of it," Saleh said. "Not only for the playing ability or for the room, but also for situations just like this. Just kind of a steadying experience that we thought would put us in the best position to win."
Rather than rushing rookie QB Zach Wilson back from a PCL strain in his right knee, the Jets decided to return White to his backup role and put Flacco back under center, at least for the game against Miami (3-7). He is the fourth QB to play for the Jets (2-7) in the first nine games of the season after Wilson (six starts), White (three starts) and veteran Josh Johnson (who spelled White after he sustained an injury at Indianapolis on Nov. 4). Flacco is now in his 14th season in the NFL, having spent time with Baltimore (2008-18), Denver (2019), the Jets (2020) and the Eagles (2021).
"He's a poised guy," Davis said of Flacco. "Obviously, he has a lot of experience, he's been here a long time. "I look forward to playing with him." He added: "He knows what he's doing. I'm not surprised [he'll be starting]. I just go out there and be ready no matter who's throwing the ball."
Flacco, who said he last night received a text from Saleh and a call from senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh, had the final word about the news.
"I don't know if I'm surprised about anything in this league anymore," he said.