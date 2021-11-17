Jets Are Confident in Poised Vet Joe Flacco

The three NFL veterans -- WR Corey Davis, RB Tevin Coleman and QB Joe Flacco -- who took their turns at the podium during Wednesday's news conferences each delivered the same basic message: Little that happens in the NFL comes as a surprise.

During his morning session with reporters, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Flacco, who was acquired from Philadelphia in a recent trade, would start Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

"Am I surprised?" Coleman said. "I mean not really. He's a veteran. He knows how to go in there and be patient, get the ball off and put it in the right hands." He added: "He's a leader. He knows what to do. He's been in those situations before. He'll get the ball to the right position, to the right checkdowns and things like that."

Flacco, 36, is in his second go-round with the Jets. He played in five games for the Green & White last season, amassing 864 passing yards, 6 TDs and 3INTs. He left for the Eagles in the offseason, but did not play a snap during the regular season. He came off the sideline in relief of Mike White in last week's loss to Buffalo and completed all 3 of his passes for 47 yards. That included a 15-yard TD pass to Elijah Moore.