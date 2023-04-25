Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

The New York Jets have donated $100,000 to benefit Revived Soldiers Ukraine. The donation is part of the organization's $1 million commitment, to be split between various organizations, to help aid the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Previous donations of $100,000 were given to Plast Scouting, Razom for Ukraine, the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, UNITED24, CityServe, Slow Beskid & Children's Paths and Nova Ukraine.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine in support of their fundamental human rights and medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers. They specialize in providing medical rehabilitation and prosthetics to those that have lost limbs or have become paralyzed

This past week, Brick Johnson, son of New York Jets Chairman Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson had the opportunity to have a meaningful and moving conversation with the President of Revived Soldiers Ukraine Ms. Iryna Vaschuk Discipio.

"Revived Soldiers Ukraine has over 200 volunteers around the world and delivers medical equipment and supplies, arranges humanitarian aid, and provides medical treatment to injured Ukrainian Soldiers and Civilians, Brick Johnson said. "They have treated over 1,000 soldiers in Ukraine and have also sent 70 Ukrainian soldiers needing complicated treatments to the United States. Revived Soldiers Ukraine opened a new NextStep Rehabilitation Center in Irpin Ukraine, the first neurorehabilitation center in Ukraine for people with injuries of the central nervous system. This will provide Ukraine with state-of-the-art equipment such as Xcite (electrical stimulation) and NuStep (walk imitator), which have been used by patients with neurotrauma in the United States for the past 10 years and they are opening a second facility in Lviv."

Brick Johnson also learned from Iryna Vaschuk Discipio that Revived Soldiers Ukraine purchased 32 Ambulances, 34 pickups and 4 armored buses for the evacuation of injured soldiers and civilians from the battlefield. In addition, they acquired 4 Micro-X portable X-Ray machines along with 300 generators for hospitals and bomb shelters, dozens of communication devices for medics, 25 ultrasound machines, numerous DragonFly medical drones which deliver necessary medicine to inaccessible areas, and much needed restorative therapy equipment.

To donate to Revived Soldiers Ukraine please visit https://www.rsukraine.org/.

The events in Ukraine are personal to the Johnson family and the New York Jets. Suzanne Johnson grew up in a Ukrainian neighborhood in New York and is from a family of immigrants. Her mother, Marie, was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents while her father, Stefan Ircha, was born in Ternopil and immigrated to the United States after WWII.

This past July, Brick and the Johnson family traveled to Krakow Poland to visit orphanages and women's shelters that were caring for Ukrainian women and children refugees from Ukraine. As a young man of only 17, Brick feels particularly saddened for the children of Ukraine who are suffering from cold, lack of food, lack of heat, lack of homes, and in some cases, a loss of family.