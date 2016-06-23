Jets Announce Porsche as Team's Official Sports Car and Luxury Vehicle

The New York Jets today announced a new multi-year partnership with Porsche Cars North America, Inc. The agreement marks Porsche's first NFL partnership and major market sports sponsorship on the East Coast. Porsche is the official sports car and luxury vehicle of the New York Jets.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the first NFL partnership with an industry leader like Porsche," said Jets President Neil Glat. "For us, we are always looking to establish partnerships with elite companies and iconic brands, and Porsche certainly exemplifies that. Collectively, we have created a multi-faceted program that goes beyond more traditional deals and are excited to showcase it all to our fans."

As the official sports car and luxury vehicle of the Jets, Porsche will be the presenting partner of the Jets Green Room – the Jets all-inclusive hospitality lounge and ultra-exclusive club inside MetLife Stadium. The premium indoor space, with a large outdoor patio and private seating, has a high-energy bar atmosphere where former Jets players, celebrities, and corporate partners mingle, network and cheer on the Jets.