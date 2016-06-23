Jets Announce Porsche as Team's Official Sports Car and Luxury Vehicle

The New York Jets today announced a new multi-year partnership with Porsche Cars North America, Inc. The agreement marks Porsche's first NFL partnership and major market sports sponsorship on the East Coast. Porsche is the official sports car and luxury vehicle of the New York Jets.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the first NFL partnership with an industry leader like Porsche," said Jets President Neil Glat. "For us, we are always looking to establish partnerships with elite companies and iconic brands, and Porsche certainly exemplifies that. Collectively, we have created a multi-faceted program that goes beyond more traditional deals and are excited to showcase it all to our fans."
As the official sports car and luxury vehicle of the Jets, Porsche will be the presenting partner of the Jets Green Room – the Jets all-inclusive hospitality lounge and ultra-exclusive club inside MetLife Stadium. The premium indoor space, with a large outdoor patio and private seating, has a high-energy bar atmosphere where former Jets players, celebrities, and corporate partners mingle, network and cheer on the Jets.
"On behalf of our Tri-State Dealer partners, we are pleased to serve as the official sports car for the New York Jets," said Jacob Harb, Vice President, Area East for Porsche Cars North America. "This truly unique partnership provides us with the opportunity to leverage the strength of the Jets and Porsche brands to provide an enhanced experience for both of our fans."
Jets Greats Darrelle Revis and Curtis Martin Get Familiar with a Porsche 911 GT3
The new deal will also provide select Jets suite holders, premium season ticket holders and corporate partners the opportunity to participate in a unique driving experience in Porsche vehicles at a local track along with Jets personalities. During the season, the Porsche brand will be incorporated into special events at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center including Jets Training Camp and a co-developed Intelligent Performance themed camp, during which best practices will be shared with Jets Partner Alliance members, team personnel and Porsche guests.
The partnership was officially unveiled by a short-form video produced by Jets 360 (the Jets production company) featuring Jets Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin and seven-time Pro-Bowler and two-time team MVP cornerback Darrelle Revis appearing in a white and green Porsche 911 GT3 at the team's training facility.
Throughout the season, Jets 360 will also produce an original web series called Players in Porsches. While driving a variety of Porsche's signature vehicles, teammates will be interviewed by a current player about football and their off-the-field interests and hobbies.
About Porsche Cars North America Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of Porsche 918 Spyder, 911, Boxster and Cayman sports cars, the Macan and Cayenne SUVs, and Panamera sports sedans. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6-mile driver development track, business center, human performance center, and fine dining restaurant. PCNA employs approximately 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 188 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the brand's 65-plus year history and leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety and efficiency. PCNA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.