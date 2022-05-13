Jets Announce New Ticket Offerings for the 2022 Season

May 12, 2022 at 08:06 PM
220413-7-Game-Pack-

When the Jets kick off the 2022 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on September 11th, fans will have more options to watch their team in person than ever before. In addition to season tickets and the Visa individual game presale, which is going on now through Monday morning, new ticket packages are now available. Also, check out the entire 2022 Jets Schedule presented by JetBlue.

The 7-Game Ticket Plan is an opportunityfor fans to lock in 7 of the biggest matchups of the season at MetLife Stadium Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Patriots, Bears and Jaguars. Purchasers will get the same great lower-level seats for all 7 games, with plans starting at just $120 per game. Fans will also get savings on fees and gameday parking at MetLife Stadium. To purchase, fan can call 800-469-5387 or email tickets@newyorkjets.com. Inventory is limited and terms apply. Learn more at nyjets.com/7game.

Also, new this season, fans can purchase tickets in the WynnBET Green Room. Tickets in this all-inclusive VIP betting space for fans 21+include premium alcohol and gourmet food. Fans can also partake in live game action and casino games right from their phone with the WynnBET app in this space that features incredible field views from the 100-level and appearances by Jets Legends and celebrities. For a limited time, Green Room purchasers living in New Jersey or New York receive up to $100 in WynnBET online gambling credits with their first-time Green Room ticket order! To purchase, call 973-549-4834 or email clubs@newyorkjets.com. Learn more at nyjets.com/greenroom. Terms and conditions apply.

The Hangar is a brand-new space with private seating for up to 250 people in a group. Located on the Mezzanine Level, The Hangar allows guests to experience game from climate-controlled indoor suite with an outdoor seating area as well as upscale catering and bar options. To purchase, call 973-549-4590 or email groups@newyorkjets.com. Learn more at nyjets.com/thehangar.

In addition to these new ticket offerings, 2022 season, group, premium and single game tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit nyjets.com/tickets.

