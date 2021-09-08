Jets Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Fubo Sportsbook

First NFL team partnership for forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook includes new Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets games

Sep 08, 2021 at 08:45 AM
Fubo

The New York Jets today announced a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook, the comprehensive sports entertainment and wagering experience expected to launch in the fourth quarter 2021 (subject to all applicable regulatory approvals), to become an Official Sports Betting partner of the club. This agreement marks Fubo Sportsbook's first sponsorship of a professional sports team. The partnership centers around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2021-22 NFL season, and will be the first authorized, mobile sports betting lounge in the stadium. In addition, Fubo Sportsbook will become the presenting partner of the Jets Mobile App and is the team's first legal sports betting (LSB) partner to leverage the Jets' new advertising data partnership with Sportradar.

"This partnership with Fubo Sportsbook is another major step for the New York Jets in our journey to prioritize engagement with our fan base, including the enhancement of their overall stadium experience on game day," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets Vice President, Business Development + Ventures. "With Fubo Sportsbook, Jets fans will be treated to their innovative mobile viewing and wagering platform, which will be brought to life at the dynamic new Fubo Sportsbook Lounge."

At approximately 7,000 sq. ft., the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge will be open to the public for guests 21 and over and will offer Jets fans the opportunity to enjoy the look and feel of a casino-style sportsbook with betting odds integration, as well as incentives and special bonus offers provided by Fubo Sportsbook. Additionally, fans will be able to watch every game from around the NFL in the Lounge and conduct live mobile wagering via the Fubo Sportsbook app all while enjoying an incredible view of the Jets action on the field from the Lounge's outdoor patio.

"The New York Jets are a leading sports organization with a strong base of enthusiastic and loyal fans and we strongly believe in the future success of the team. We are excited to be their partner in offering this community a truly unique sports betting and entertainment experience. The Fubo Sportsbook is designed to meet the increased demand for interactivity by integrating real-time sports streaming with personalized wagering experiences," said Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming. "The Fubo Sportsbook will also have the ability to leverage first-party data to understand viewing preferences and provide relevant bet recommendations."

Jets Mobile App users will receive access to special Fubo Sportsbook offers as well as game day incentives tied to the Lounge. Fubo Sportsbook customers will also be rewarded with access to unique hospitality including VIP pregame sideline experiences. In addition, Fubo Sportsbook intends to utilize the new programmatic ad network created for the Jets utilizing Sportradar's programmatic activation platform.

Related Content

news

Jets' 2021 Captains: Corey Davis, Zach Wilson, C.J. Mosley, Folorunso Fatukasi & Justin Hardee

Robert Saleh Reveals 'C' Vote by Players, Says 6th Captain Will Be Nominated Weekly by Coaching Staff
news

Jets vs. Panthers | 3 Things to Know

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for First Game; Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson Face Former Team
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Panthers

Broadcast and Stream Info for the First Game of the 2021 Season
news

Jets Notebook | Senior Offensive Assistant Matt Cavanaugh Isn't Done Yet

Carolina HC Matt Rhule: Jets Will Be "Locked In" Under Robert Saleh 
news

First Look | Jets at Panthers

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 1 Against Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffery & Co.
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | 2021 Season Preview

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Preview the Start of the Season & Talk to DL Shaq Lawson
news

Jets Rookie CB Bradin Echols Ready for His Great Leap Forward

Competition at Outside Corner Also Includes Rookies Jason Pinnock and Isaiah Dunn Plus Javelin Guidry 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'I'll Be Amped as All Heck on Sunday'

Jamison Crowder Day-to-Day; Decisions Loom at CB
news

The 'Q' Continuum: Jets' Quinnen and Quincy Williams Ready for Next Act

Reunited on the Football Field, Brothers Plan to Have an Impact on Defense
news

Jets Sign S Sheldrick Redwine, RB Josh Adams

Green & White Also Add 2 Safeties to Practice Squad
news

Breaking Down the Jets' 53-Man Roster, Position by Position

Young Team Features 10 DBs, 9 D-Linemen, 7 WRs, 2 QBs with One Week to Go Before Opening Day
Advertising