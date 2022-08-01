Jets Announce First-Ever Green & White Day, 8/6

Fans Can Win Special Sweepstakes Prizes Through @nyjets Twitter

Aug 01, 2022 at 12:00 PM
GWD Banner - 1920x1080 no button

The New York Jets introduce the first-ever Green & White Day, a day-long, online celebration of Jets fans which concludes in-person with the return of the annual Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on August 6th.

Beginning at 12 p.m., Jets fans have the chance to win unique prizes each hour by following and interacting with @nyjets Twitter.

The inaugural Green & White Day Sweepstakes will offer fans the chance to win amazing prizes such as JetBlue vouchers, signed memorabilia and much more.For official rules and details, visit nyjets.com/greenandwhite. Terms and conditions apply. *

Also, starting today, Jets fans may also enter for a chance to win the 2022 Jets Fly Away Experience where one fan and a guest will win game tickets and travel to a Jets away game during the 2022 season. For official rules and details, visit nyjets.com/greenandwhite. Terms and conditions apply. **

Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and practice begins at 7 p.m. Jets fans will have access to tailgating, Jets Fest, and a live performance from the local band Royals at the MetLife Stage. Chuck Lott and DJ Jon Blak will provide in-game entertainment, along with other exciting and interactive experiences. After practice, there will be a firework show and full-stadium laser display.

All tickets to 2022 Training Camp practices at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center are sold out, but free tickets to the Green & White Practice are still available.

2022 New York Jets Training Camp is supported by JetBlue, Atlantic Health System, and MetLife.

* No purchase necessary. See official rules. Open to 50 US (& DC), 18+.

** No purchase necessary. See official rules. Ends 8:59 pm ET on 8/6. Open to CT, NJ & NY, 18+.

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Defense 'On Fire' During First Day in Pads

Offense Struggles in Call-It Period; Zach Wilson Finds Elijah Moore for 80-Yard Touchdown

news

Kwon Alexander on HC Robert Saleh: 'I Wanted to Come Back and Play for Him'

Veteran LB Makes an Impact in His and the Jets First Day in Pads

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/1) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Elijah Moore & a Joe Flacco Rope

See Some of the Top Plays from the First Padded Practice of Training Camp

news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh Assesses the Guardian Helmet

QB Zach Wilson Will Grow with a Young Core; DT Quinnen Williams Has Best Muscle Mass of His Career

news

Breece Hall Putting Multi-Purpose Talents on Display

Jets OC Mike LaFleur Lining Rookie RB Up in a Variety of Formations

news

What Are the Jets Saying About Putting the Pads on Monday?

After Four Acclimation Practices, Players Set to Practice with Pads

news

Pro Bowl G Laken Tomlinson Building Chemistry With O-Line

Alijah Vera-Tucker on New Teammate: 'All I Get to Do is Pick His Brain'

news

Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson Projected as Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

Jets Selected Former Cincinnati CB No. 4 Overall; Former FSU DE No. 26 Overall

news

Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Garrett Wilson Put on Show For Fans on Back Together Saturday

Quinnen Williams Leaves Practice Early with Throat Injury; Braxton Berrios Takes Team Reps

news

Jets Rookie WR Garrett Wilson: 'I Want to Catch Everything Thrown My Way'

First-Round Draft Pick Gives QB Zach Wilson Another Arrow in His Quiver

news

I'll Flip You for It: CB Sauce Gardner Sees Jets 'Building a Brotherhood'

1st-Round Rookie Goes Stride for Stride with D.J. Reed on 100-Yard INT Return at Saturday's Camp Practice

Advertising