Jets Announce First-Ever Green & White Day, 8/6

The New York Jets introduce the first-ever Green & White Day, a day-long, online celebration of Jets fans which concludes in-person with the return of the annual Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on August 6th.

Beginning at 12 p.m., Jets fans have the chance to win unique prizes each hour by following and interacting with @nyjets Twitter.

The inaugural Green & White Day Sweepstakes will offer fans the chance to win amazing prizes such as JetBlue vouchers, signed memorabilia and much more.For official rules and details, visit nyjets.com/greenandwhite. Terms and conditions apply. *

Also, starting today, Jets fans may also enter for a chance to win the 2022 Jets Fly Away Experience where one fan and a guest will win game tickets and travel to a Jets away game during the 2022 season. For official rules and details, visit nyjets.com/greenandwhite. Terms and conditions apply. **

Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and practice begins at 7 p.m. Jets fans will have access to tailgating, Jets Fest, and a live performance from the local band Royals at the MetLife Stage. Chuck Lott and DJ Jon Blak will provide in-game entertainment, along with other exciting and interactive experiences. After practice, there will be a firework show and full-stadium laser display.

All tickets to 2022 Training Camp practices at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center are sold out, but free tickets to the Green & White Practice are still available.

2022 New York Jets Training Camp is supported by JetBlue, Atlantic Health System, and MetLife.

* No purchase necessary. See official rules. Open to 50 US (& DC), 18+.