Jets Announce 2023 Public Training Camp Dates

The schedule is set for 2023 Jets Training Camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Fans will have the opportunity to see the team get ready for the upcoming season across nine public practice days, including joint practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tickets for Jets Training Camp will be made available to the general public through Ticketmaster on three separate on-sale dates (full schedule below). Jets Season Ticket Holders will receive early access to tickets for one hour on each scheduled on-sale date. Tickets are expected to be in high demand and space is limited. To download or manage mobile tickets, fans may download the Jets app on the Apple or Google Play Store or visit nyjets.com/mobileticketing.
In addition to practice viewing, Jets Training Camp will feature a number of fan-friendly activities including Jets Fest, Jets Shop, interactive games, photo opportunities and the Kinder Joy Gen Jets autograph zone. Food and beverage will also be made available for sale on site. Fans not in attendance can tune in to nyjets.com throughout camp for Training Camp LIVE presented by Honda. The live broadcast will take place in the Audi Performance Studio, with Jets team reporters and special guests providing insights and analysis from practice.
Jets Training Camp is supported by Atlantic Health System, JetBlue, MetLife, SiriusXM and Ticketmaster. For more information, visit nyjets.com/camp.
Public Practice Schedule and Ticketing Information
|Date
|Time
|General Public on Sale Date
|Season Ticket Holder Presale Date
|July 22
|10:15 AM
|July 17 (11AM)
|July 17 (10AM)
|July 23
|10:15 AM
|July 17 (11AM)
|July 17 (10 AM)
|July 27
|10:15 AM
|July 17 (11AM)
|July 17 (10 AM)
|July 30
|10:15 AM
|July 17 (11AM)
|July 17 (10 AM)
|Aug. 5
|10:15 AM
|July 31 (11AM)
|July 31 (10 AM)
|Aug. 6
|10:15 AM
|July 31 (11AM)
|July 31 (10 AM)
|Aug. 16*
|10:15 AM
|Aug. 7 (11 AM)
|Aug. 7 (10 AM)
|Aug. 17*
|10:15 AM
|Aug. 7 (11 AM)
|Aug. 7 (10 AM)
|Aug. 23
|12:30 PM
|Aug. 7 (11 AM)
|Aug. 7 (10 AM)
*Joint practice with Tampa Bay
Season Ticket Holders: As an exclusive benefit, Season Ticket Holders will have a one-hour exclusive window, beginning at 10 a.m., to redeem tickets on each on-sale date. Tickets are mobile only and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To manage your mobile tickets, download the Jets app on the Apple or Google Play Store or visit nyjets.com/mobileticketing.
Tickets for New York Jets Training Camp are limited. We encourage you to only redeem tickets if you are certain that you can attend.
Joint practice: Prior to the Jets second preseason game, the team will have joint practices with the Carolina Panthers at Wofford University on August 9th and 10th. The Jets will also host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 16th and 17th for joint practices at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Inclement Weather: Practices may be cancelled or closed to the public in the case of inclement weather. Fans are encouraged to call the team's fan line at (973) 549-4844 or visit newyorkjets.com for the most up-to-date news regarding practice schedules. Updates are also available on Twitter (@nyjets) and Facebook (Facebook.com/Jets).
Free Fan Parking & Shuttle Service: Parking and a free shuttle service will be available to the general public across from 7 Chateau Thierry Ave, Madison, NJ 07940. Please follow signs for Jets Training Camp. Fans will need to download a parking pass along with their tickets.
The parking lot will open at 8:30 a.m. for all practices, with the exception of August 23rd, which will open at 10:30 a.m.
Security: All attendees, including media, will be subject to security procedures upon entry, including screening and bag searches.
Permitted Items: Guests are welcome to carry-in the following types of bags:
- Clear bags that are 12" x 6" x 12" or less in size (1 bag per person)
- Non-clear, small purses/handbags (clutch-type bags) that are 4.5" x 6.5" or less in size (1 per person)
Non-Permitted Items: The following is not permitted to be carried on premises:
- Any type of non-clear bag exceeding 4.5" x 6.5" in size including non-clear purses/handbags, camera or binocular cases, backpacks, fanny packs, diaper bags, and briefcases/computer bags
- Seat cushions of any size except those for medical needs
- Footballs and selfie sticks will not be permitted on premises
- Pets are not permitted
Metal detectors will be present at all events at MetLife Stadium and the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.