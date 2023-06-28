Jets Announce 2023 Public Training Camp Dates

*Joint practice with Tampa Bay

Season Ticket Holders: As an exclusive benefit, Season Ticket Holders will have a one-hour exclusive window, beginning at 10 a.m., to redeem tickets on each on-sale date. Tickets are mobile only and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To manage your mobile tickets, download the Jets app on the Apple or Google Play Store or visit nyjets.com/mobileticketing.

Tickets for New York Jets Training Camp are limited. We encourage you to only redeem tickets if you are certain that you can attend.

Joint practice: Prior to the Jets second preseason game, the team will have joint practices with the Carolina Panthers at Wofford University on August 9th and 10th. The Jets will also host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 16th and 17th for joint practices at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Inclement Weather: Practices may be cancelled or closed to the public in the case of inclement weather. Fans are encouraged to call the team's fan line at (973) 549-4844 or visit newyorkjets.com for the most up-to-date news regarding practice schedules. Updates are also available on Twitter (@nyjets) and Facebook (Facebook.com/Jets).

Free Fan Parking & Shuttle Service: Parking and a free shuttle service will be available to the general public across from 7 Chateau Thierry Ave, Madison, NJ 07940. Please follow signs for Jets Training Camp. Fans will need to download a parking pass along with their tickets.

The parking lot will open at 8:30 a.m. for all practices, with the exception of August 23rd, which will open at 10:30 a.m.

Security: All attendees, including media, will be subject to security procedures upon entry, including screening and bag searches.

Permitted Items: Guests are welcome to carry-in the following types of bags:

Clear bags that are 12" x 6" x 12" or less in size (1 bag per person)

Non-clear, small purses/handbags (clutch-type bags) that are 4.5" x 6.5" or less in size (1 per person)

Non-Permitted Items: The following is not permitted to be carried on premises:

Any type of non-clear bag exceeding 4.5" x 6.5" in size including non-clear purses/handbags, camera or binocular cases, backpacks, fanny packs, diaper bags, and briefcases/computer bags

Seat cushions of any size except those for medical needs

Footballs and selfie sticks will not be permitted on premises

Pets are not permitted