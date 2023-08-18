Jets Announce 2023 Game Initiatives & Giveaways

On Wednesday, the Jets announced their game initiatives and giveaway schedule for the 2023 regular season. Starting with the 2023 Kickoff Jets Legacy Game & LED Wristband Experience Courtesy of Smirnoff on Monday, Sept. 11 for the regular-season home opener against the Bills, Jets fans can expect an array of themed celebrations, giveaways and events throughout the season.

This season, the team will honor two members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Joe Klecko on Oct. 1 and Darrelle Revis on Nov. 6. At each of these games fans in attendance will receive LED wristbands to light up MetLife Stadium throughout the evening.

As previously announced, the team will debut its "Legacy White" throwback uniforms Week 1 vs. Buffalo and wear them against Week 4 vs. Kansas City on Oct. 1. In addition, the Jets will wear their alternate Stealth Black uniform vs the Dolphins on Nov. 24, the league's first game on Black Friday.

The schedule also features a range of league-wide initiatives including Crucial Catch presented by Atlantic Health System on Oct. 15, Salute to Service on Nov. 6, My Cause My Cleats on Dec. 3 and Inspire Change on Dec. 24. The team will also honor local First Responders at its Dec. 10 matchup with Houston.

In addition, the Jets 50/50 raffle will return for the 2023 season. Fans can purchase raffle tickets throughout MetLife Stadium for a chance to split the raffle jackpot with a highlighted charity each game.