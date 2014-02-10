Jets Announce 2014 Ticket Price Adjustments

Feb 10, 2014 at 03:20 AM

The New York Jets have announced adjustments to their MetLife Stadium season ticket pricing for the 2014 NFL season.

Prices in the stadium's upper level will decrease on average a little more than 10 percent. In the lower level, prices will increase an average of 3 percent. Prices for mezzanine level tickets will remain unchanged from 2013.

The adjustments will result in an overall lowering of ticket prices by about 1 to 2 percent.

"We understand the sacrifices many of our fans make to attend our games," Jets President Neil Glat said. "We carefully study and assess market demand based on many factors, including the secondary market, prices around the National Football League, and prices for other sports and entertainment offerings in the New York market. Our goal is to maximize the number of season ticket holders in our building in an effort to create a substantial homefield advantage.

"We're also always looking to add value for our season ticket holders. For us, the focus is not only for the 10 games in the stadium but also offering a lot more Jets activities year round, such as Jets House during Super Bowl week, draft parties, and conference calls with our season ticket holders, among many other benefits."

