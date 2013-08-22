Jets Announce 2013 Kickoff Week Festivities

Wednesday, Sept. 4

The Jets 2013 Kickoff Week begins on Wednesday at Jets Shop Manhattan, and gives fans a chance to make their lunch break an exciting one! Fans are invited to stop by the store from noon to 2 p.m. and meet Jets alumnus Greg Buttle, No. 51, and members of the New York Jets Flight Crew. All Jets Season ticket holders will receive 20% off their entire purchase made during these two hours at the Jets Shop.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Kickoff festivities continue on Thursday with a Green & White pep rally from 5:30–7 p.m. on the plaza outside of SNY studios on Sixth Avenue and 51st Street. The Jets are bringing gameday to the SNY Plaza with a live broadcast of Jets Game Plan and a live performance by the new Jets Drumline, The Aviators. Special guests include Greg Buttle and Flight Crew alumnae. All fans will receive a free foam finger and one lucky fan will win a pair of tickets to the home opener. The event is free and open to the public. Some Season ticket holders will even get a tour of the SNY Studios before the event (subject to availability).

Friday, Sept. 6

Friday will become "Green & White Friday" as the Jets ask fans to wear their best Jets gear or green and white to work, school, or anywhere around town! To help kick off the workday, the Jets are greeting fans on their Friday morning commute at major transportation hubs around Manhattan. Starting on Monday, Sept. 2, clues to the specific locations will be announced on Jets social media. From 7:30–9 a.m., lucky fans who are dressed in Jets gear have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the home opener. Plus, members of the Jets Flight Crew will be taking photos with fans, while Jets Green Team members will be on site with giveaways, including Jets eye black and Dunkin' Donuts gift cards.

Also on Friday, tune in to ESPN New York 98.7 FM live at MetLife Stadium from 6-10 a.m. as Mike & Mike kick off the NFL season inside the stadium's Toyota Coaches Club. Season ticket holders interested in attending this event should contact their account representative. Space is limited.

Then on Friday night, Kickoff Week celebrations continue across the river in downtown Hoboken, N.J., outside at Pier A Park. Fans can come kick off the home opener weekend after work from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The night will feature entertainment hosted by Joe Pardavila from 95.5 WPLJ with live band "Ready in 10," meet and greet with Jets alumnus wide receiver Wesley Walker, No. 85, and performances by the Flight Crew Cheerleaders and Jets Aviators Drumline. Food Truck City will offer a variety of concessions from local vendors and the Bud Light beer garden will be open for guests 21 and older. Plus, for kids Jets Fest inflatable rides will be open and the Liberty Science Center will have a fun exhibit.

The Jets are giving away eye black and foam fingers and conducting a raffle for great prizes, including pairs of tickets to the home opener, family four-pack tickets to the Liberty Science Center, and gift certificates to local Hoboken restaurants and bars. Once the entertainment winds down, fans are encouraged to continue the celebrations at local restaurants and bars in Hoboken — fans wearing their Jets gear or a bracelet from the event can take advantage of drink specials. Registration for the Fan Fest at Pier A Park is free but tickets are required.

In addition, Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken is designing a Jets kickoff cake featuring the Jets kicking off, the Flight Crew supporting the team, and fans in the stands cheering them on. The cake will be featured at the Hoboken event as well as on gameday so fans and season ticket holders can see their masterpiece!

Saturday, Sept. 7