Jets and Nike Spearhead Expansion of Girls Flag Football League to More Than 40 Teams

Jesse Linder, the Jets' vice president for community relations, said that the teams will compete in a minimum seven-game regular season, which will culminate in a championship game for teams from each state at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ, in June.

"Additionally, we're excited to start a one-on-one mentorship program for select schools with female members of the Jets organization and business staff members," Linder said. "We will also continue our award-winning documentary series EmpowHER, which will highlight the league in an episodic show on YouTube."

Nike, the maker of uniforms for all 32 NFL teams, has created a grant program with the aim of encouraging more states to add girls flag football and proper leagues to their menus of interscholastic sports.

"There are a million more boys playing high school sports than girls," Linder said during last year's flag football announcement. "We want to help even out those numbers."

The mentorship program is one of the key components for the Jets, an organization that is keen for girls and young women to pursue opportunities and careers in sports, and which has been aggressive in promoting diversity on and off the field. The program on Tuesday included a panel discussion among several woman who have made their careers in sports, including ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin and NFL Network's Kay Adams.