Jets and HC Robert Saleh Building a Foundation With Young Players

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, after being highly touted through OTAs and training camp, had a slow start to his NFL career. He's now sent a message that he is a threat every time he touches the ball. Against Miami, the second-round draft pick from Ole Miss had 8 catches for a career-high 141 yards and a scintillating 62-yard catch-and-run from QB Joe Flacco for a TD that tied the game, 14-14. According to research by our Randy Lange, Moore's total yards are the most in a single game by a rookie since Rob Moore (now the Titans' wide receivers coach) had 175 yards against New England in 1990.

Running back Michael Carter, a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, has emerged as the team's No. 1 running back. Last week he said that he doesn't feel like a rookie and he hasn't been playing like a rookie. Before leaving Sunday's game with an ankle injury, he had 9 carries for 63 yards. In addition to being a balanced and hard to bring down RB, Carter has shown he's more than capable catching the ball (32 receptions for 308 yards). Carter has rushed for 430 yards and 4 TDs on 111 carries.

"You want to play youth when you know that youth is going to be special," Saleh said. "It's a good test. It's a good litmus test to be able to play all of these guys and get a good evaluation and see which ones have a chance and which ones don't and all that stuff. I don't know if justified is the word, but going in the right direction? Yeah, I believe that in my heart."

AVT has emerged as an iron man at left guard, playing 100% of the snaps on offense in each of the Jets' 10 games this season. The defensive backfield has been challenged, but the experience will be invaluable for Davis, who had his first interception of the season; Michael Carter II; Echols; Isaiah Dunn; Guidry; and others.

"I think a big thing is not making repeat mistakes," Davis said. "If other people make a mistake or you make a mistake, you've got to learn from it. And not continue to go through those growing pains of making the same mistake."