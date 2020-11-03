Jets and Gatorade Name Charlie Salame of Fort Lee HS & Dan Guyton of Governor Livingston HS Coaches of the Week

The New York Jets announced today that Charlie Salame of Fort Lee High School in Fort Lee, NJ and Dan Guyton of Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights, NJ have been named this week's recipients of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week awards presented by Gatorade. Through Gatorade's partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school's football program has doubled to $2,000. Along with this award, Fort Lee High School and Governor Livingston High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2021 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, they will be invited to watch the New York Jets play from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, when fans are allowed to attend games.
In its 25th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jets will name two coaches every week because of the condensed high school football season.
Coach Salame attended Lodi High School in Lodi, NJ where he played outside linebacker and wide receiver. After graduating in 2005, Salame enrolled in Ramapo College. Salame graduated in 2011 and began his coaching career in 2012 at Fort Lee High School. After seven seasons as an assistant coach, Salame was named head coach of the Fort Lee High School football program. In addition to his coaching duties, Salame serves as a 12th grade English teacher at Fort Lee High School. On Saturday, October 24th the Fort Lee Bridgemen defeated the Dickinson Rams 35-26.
Coach Guyton attended Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights, NJ. He played quarterback and safety while in high school. After graduating in 1998, Guyton enrolled in The College of New Jersey. Guyton returned to his alma mater while in college, where he was head coach of the freshman football team at Governor Livingston High School. Guyton graduated from TCNJ in 2003 and continued coaching at Governor Livingston High School for seven years before joining the coaching staff at Arthur L. Johnson in Clark, NJ. After four seasons as an assistant coach at Johnson, Guyton returned to Governor Livingston in 2013, where he took over as head coach of the football program. In addition to his football coaching duties, Guyton teaches Industrial Arts and Technology. Guyton also is the coach of both the winter and spring track teams at Governor Livingston. On Saturday, October 24th the Governor Livingston Highlanders beat the Johnson Crusaders 27-7.