Jets and Gatorade Name Charlie Salame of Fort Lee HS & Dan Guyton of Governor Livingston HS Coaches of the Week

The New York Jets announced today that Charlie Salame of Fort Lee High School in Fort Lee, NJ and Dan Guyton of Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights, NJ have been named this week's recipients of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week awards presented by Gatorade. Through Gatorade's partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school's football program has doubled to $2,000. Along with this award, Fort Lee High School and Governor Livingston High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2021 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, they will be invited to watch the New York Jets play from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, when fans are allowed to attend games.

In its 25th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jets will name two coaches every week because of the condensed high school football season.

Coach Salame attended Lodi High School in Lodi, NJ where he played outside linebacker and wide receiver. After graduating in 2005, Salame enrolled in Ramapo College. Salame graduated in 2011 and began his coaching career in 2012 at Fort Lee High School. After seven seasons as an assistant coach, Salame was named head coach of the Fort Lee High School football program. In addition to his coaching duties, Salame serves as a 12th grade English teacher at Fort Lee High School. On Saturday, October 24th the Fort Lee Bridgemen defeated the Dickinson Rams 35-26.