Jets and Centenary University Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

The New York Jets and Centenary University today announced a new partnership focusing on the development and launch of a multi-faceted educational program for the students of the New Jersey-based university. The program will include a new Jets-centric college course and hands-on career development programs to give Centenary University students the unique opportunity to learn and experience the business operations of an NFL franchise. As part of the alliance, Centenary University will become an Official Educational Partner of the New York Jets.

"The New York Jets partnership with Centenary University offers a unique opportunity for young students to enhance their education by exposing them to a hands-on, fast-paced environment," said New York Jets President Neil Glat. "Through the partnership, Centenary professors and Jets executives will strive to provide students with the knowledge and, importantly, the experience needed to be successful in the business of sports."

Located in Hackettstown, Centenary University is a career-focused, liberal arts institution offering leading undergraduate and graduate programs in a wide variety of fields, including sports management, social media marketing, data analytics, business, medical lab science, criminal justice, equine studies, and education. Nine months after graduation, 97 percent of Centenary graduates are employed or in graduate school—exceeding the national average by 28 percent. Through this partnership with the Jets, Centenary students will take part in a unique program that stretches the boundaries of traditional learning, combining Jets-themed curricula with internship opportunities.

"This partnership with the New York Jets creates innovative academic and internship opportunities for Centenary students, who will gain important workplace experience within a world-class sports organization," said David P. Haney, President of Centenary University.

With the help of the Jets organization, Centenary University will create a new multi-disciplinary Jets-themed course for spring 2019, offering students insight into the business of professional sports. This course, taught by Centenary professionals in collaboration with Jets staff, will be designed to equip students with the knowledge and experience to be successful in the sports industry. Topics discussed in the course may include data and analytics, communications, business, sales, and social media strategies. Internship opportunities within the Jets organization will also offer hands-on experience in the fast-paced sports industry.