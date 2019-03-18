 Skip to main content
Advertising

Free Agency

Presented by

Jets Add Tom Compton to Offensive Line

Versatile OL Has Lined Up at Three Positions in 85 Games Throughout Seven-Year Career

Mar 18, 2019 at 03:27 PM
Author Image
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

COMPTON-WIDE

The Jets have signed offensive lineman Tom Compton.

A seventh-year veteran, Compton started 14 games at left guard for the Vikings last season. The 6'6", 315-pounder was originally the Redskins sixth-round pick in 2012 (No. 193 overall) and he spent four years in Washington before spending one season with the Falcons, Bears and Vikings from 2016-18. Compton has played in 85 games over his career (29 starts) and in addition to left guard, he's lined up at right guard and right tackle.

The South Dakota prospect was a three-time Great West Conference selection and became the first Coyote to be drafted since 1986.

Related Content

news

Jets Set to Begin Training Camp Amidst Renovation

Demolition Complete on Old Weight Room at 1 Jets Drive

news

Jets 2026 Training Camp Preview | The Choice to Complete a Mission

Demario Davis Says He Knows What He's Stepping Into; Jamien Sherwood Has Seen an Immediate Benefit

news

Jets 2026 Training Camp Preview | Tight Ends Give Offense Myriad Options

In his First Two Drafts, GM Darren Mougey Selected Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq

news

Jets Partner with Xerox to Integrate Technology Across Daily Operations

Multi-year Agreement Brings Cutting-Edge Solutions & Real-World Integration To Forefront

news

Jets' Breece Hall Included In ESPN's Top 10 Running Backs List

Backfield Workhorse Rushed for 1,065 Yards in 2025

news

When Omar Cooper Jr. Arrived at Florham Park, He Told Aaron Glenn to 'Go Get' D'Angelo Ponds

The Jets Drafted Two Competitive Hoosiers 20 Picks Apart

news

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Nahshon Wright Add New Look to Jets Secondary

Mix of New, Returning DBs Will Respond to HC Aaron Glenn's Playcalling

news

Jets 2026 Training Camp Preview | Defensive Line Gets Bigger

Rookie David Bailey Will Showcase Physicality This Summer

news

Demario Davis' 3rd Jets Tour: LB on a Mission

Jamien Sherwood & Crew Welcome Veteran, Who Returns 'Very Clear on Vision'

news

Jets 2026 Training Camp Preview | Young and Hungry Offensive Line Has 'No Weak Link'

Young Bookend Tackles Highlight a Group That Welcomes LG Dylan Parham

news

PFF: Jets Austin McNamara Has 'Clear Path to Becoming One of the League's Most Effective Punters'

In 2025, McNamara Averaged 46.7 Yards Per Punt

news

ESPN Tabs Jets DT T'Vondre Sweat as a 'Breakout Candidate'

Writer Ben Solak: 'A Preposterously Talented Athlete'

Advertising