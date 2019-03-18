Jets Add Tom Compton to Offensive Line

A seventh-year veteran, Compton started 14 games at left guard for the Vikings last season. The 6'6", 315-pounder was originally the Redskins sixth-round pick in 2012 (No. 193 overall) and he spent four years in Washington before spending one season with the Falcons, Bears and Vikings from 2016-18. Compton has played in 85 games over his career (29 starts) and in addition to left guard, he's lined up at right guard and right tackle.