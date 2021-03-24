Jets Add Former Eagle Vinny Curry to Their Defensive Line

The Jets have signed unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Vinny Curry.

Curry signed with the Green & White late Wednesday and joins a DL room that was one of the strengths of the team before the free agency signing period began and added two other veterans to the group in the last week in edge rusher Carl Lawson and versatile big man Sheldon Rankins.

Curry (6-3, 279), who turns 33 in June, is entering his 10th NFL season after spending eight of his first nine years with Philadelphia and one season with Tampa Bay in 2018.

He played his scholastic football at Neptune HS in central New Jersey, where he was team captain, team MVP and first-team All-State as a senior. So with the Jets as with the Eagles, he remains within driving distance of his hometown.

He was the Eagles' second-round selection, 59th overall, in the 2012 draft out of Marshall University after putting up a combined 23 sacks in the 2011 and '12 seasons for the Thundering Herd.

Curry has been a rotational DE most of his career, although he started all 16 games for the Eagles in 2017 and has made all 28 of his pro starts in his last four seasons. He had three more starts in the '17 postseason, including in Philly's win over New England in Super Bowl LII.