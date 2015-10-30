Jets Activate RB Stevan Ridley from PUP

Ridley Could See First Action at Oakland Since Game 6 Last Year; WR Chris Owusu Waived/Injured

Oct 30, 2015 at 07:35 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

IMG_9244-article.jpg

The Jets have activated running back Stevan Ridley from their Physically Unable to Perform list and have waived/injured wide receiver Chris Owusu.

Ridley, who has been rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury in New England's sixth game of last season, was eligible to come off of PUP last week against his former team but head coach Todd Bowles decided to go with Chris Ivory, Zac Stacy and fullback Tommy Bohanon in the backfield.

Bowles was asked after today's practice about Ridley's possible activation. "He's full speed," the coach said. "If we decide to do something with him, we'll be real comfortable."

Owusu had been inactive following an arthroscopic knee procedure for Games 3, 4 and 5. He returned last week at New England and suffered a concussion, entering the NFL's concussion protocol for the second time this season. He has six receptions for 80 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Ridley (5'11". 220) is entering his fifth NFL season, with his first four being spent with New England. The Patriots selected him in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2011 draft out of LSU and he had been a regular contributor and frequent starter for the Pats up until the knee injury.

His biggest impact came in 2012 when he was New England's featured back with 290 carries for 1,263 yards (4.4 yards/carry) and 12 touchdowns. His production fell to 773 rushing yards in '13 and 340 in his six games last year.

For his career, Ridley has 649 carries for 2,817 yards (4.3 yards/carry) and 23 receptions for 146 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

