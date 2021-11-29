Jets Activate QB Joe Flacco Off Reserve/Covid-19 List

Veteran QB Started vs. Dolphins in Week 11

Nov 29, 2021 at 04:12 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_0223_1-flacco-thumb

The Jets have activated Joe Flacco off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Flacco (6-6, 245) was acquired via trade Oct. 26 from the Eagles. He started against the Dolphins in Week 11 and threw for 291 yards and 2 TDs while completing 61.5% of his passes (24 of 39). He then missed last week's game at Houston. Flacco spent the 2020 with the Jets, starting four games. He completed 55.2% of his passes and threw for 864 yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions before signing with Philadelphia in the offseason.

