Jets Activate QB Joe Flacco Off Reserve/Covid-19 List

Flacco (6-6, 245) was acquired via trade Oct. 26 from the Eagles. He started against the Dolphins in Week 11 and threw for 291 yards and 2 TDs while completing 61.5% of his passes (24 of 39). He then missed last week's game at Houston. Flacco spent the 2020 with the Jets, starting four games. He completed 55.2% of his passes and threw for 864 yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions before signing with Philadelphia in the offseason.