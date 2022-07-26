Jets Activate Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson and C.J. Uzomah from PUP List 

Becton, Lawson Return After Season-Ending Injuries in 2021

Jul 26, 2022 at 04:55 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have activated T Mekhi Becton, DE Carl Lawson and TE C.J. Uzomah from the physically unable to perform list.

Becton (6-7, 363) sustained a season-ending knee injury Week 1 in 2021 after taking 48 snaps at Carolina. As a rookie, he played in 14 games (13 starts) at left tackle. The No. 11 overall pick in 2020 out of Louisville was Joe Douglas' first draft pick as general manager of the team.

Lawson (6-2, 265), who signed with the Jets in March 2021, ruptured his Achilles tendon last August in a joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay. He racked up 20 sacks in 51 games in his first four seasons with the Bengals before joining the Green & White. He led all defensive linemen with 32 QB hits in 2020 and his 54 hits in 2019-2020 was second in the NFL.

Uzomah (6-6, 265) was signed by the Jets in March after seven seasons with the Bengals, the team that drafted him in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2015. He had a career high 49 receptions, 493 yards and 5 TDs in 2021. In his career, he has 163 receptions for 1,591 yards and 13 TDs.

With the three activations, T George Fant is the only player remaining on the PUP list. Fant, who will be able to participate in meetings and use team facilities, remains on the active roster but can be removed from the list at any time.

The Jets also placed RB Tevin Coleman on the active/NFI list. Coleman, who sustained an injury away from the team facility, will be able to participate in meetings and use team facilities, remains on the active roster but can be removed from the list at any time.

