Jets Activate LB Blake Cashman, Promote 2 from Practice Squad 

On the eve of their game with the Falcons in London, the Jets have activated LB Blake Cashman and elevated S Jarrod Wilson and TE Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad.

Cashman (6-1, 237) returned to practice earlier this week. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Panthers in the season opener. He has appeared in 12 career games with the Jets and totaled 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and 1 PD. A fifth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2019, Cashman has taken 430 defensive snaps and 119 on special teams in 12 games (6 starts).

Wilson (6-2, 210) was released and signed back to the team's practice squad earlier this week. He originally signed with the Jets Sept. 14. Appearing in three games this season with the Green & White, Wilson had 5 tackles and 1 TFL. He started in the Jets' OT win over the Titans in Week 4, recording 2 defensive stops while appearing in 62 plays. A Michigan product, Wilson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. In 75 games (30 starts) with the Jaguars, he totaled 188 tackles, 9 pass defenses and 3 INT. Last season, Wilson (6-2, 210) played and started in 12 games, totaling 69 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 pass defenses and 1 INT.