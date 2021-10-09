Jets Activate LB Blake Cashman, Promote 2 from Practice Squad 

On the eve of their game with the Falcons in London, the Jets have activated LB Blake Cashman and elevated S Jarrod Wilson and TE Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad.
Cashman (6-1, 237) returned to practice earlier this week. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Panthers in the season opener. He has appeared in 12 career games with the Jets and totaled 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and 1 PD. A fifth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2019, Cashman has taken 430 defensive snaps and 119 on special teams in 12 games (6 starts).
Wilson (6-2, 210) was released and signed back to the team's practice squad earlier this week. He originally signed with the Jets Sept. 14. Appearing in three games this season with the Green & White, Wilson had 5 tackles and 1 TFL. He started in the Jets' OT win over the Titans in Week 4, recording 2 defensive stops while appearing in 62 plays. A Michigan product, Wilson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. In 75 games (30 starts) with the Jaguars, he totaled 188 tackles, 9 pass defenses and 3 INT. Last season, Wilson (6-2, 210) played and started in 12 games, totaling 69 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 pass defenses and 1 INT.
Yeboah (6-3, 250) originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in May. He had 2 TDs in the preseason including a 49-yard Hail Mary in the finale against the Eagles as time expired and led the Jets with 106 yards receiving in the preseason. Last season for the Rebels, Yeboah ranked fourth in the nation among tight ends with 65.5 receiving yards per game and 19.41 yards per receptions.