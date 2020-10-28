Jets Activate Jabari Zuniga to Active Roster; Place DL Kyle Phillips on Injured Reserve

The Green & White Also Designate LB Patrick Onwuasor to Return to Practice; Restored WR Lawrence Cager to Practice Squad; Released QB David Fales

Oct 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

zuniga-activate-E_SZP_0083

The Jets have activated DL Jabari Zuniga to the active roster and placed DL Kyle Phillips on injured reserve. The team also designated LB Patrick Onwuasor to return to practice, restored WR Lawrence Cager to the practice squad and released QB Davis Fales from the PS.

Zuniga (6-3, 264) was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 after missing training camp with a quad injury. He was designated to return to practice on Oct. 7. He was drafted in the third round out of Florida and totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks in 42 games (27 starts) for the Gators.

Phillips (6-4, 277) sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Bills and will miss the remainder of the season. He was scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery. Phillips had 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 QB hit in seven games (three starts) this year. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and led the Green & White with 18 tackles for loss (according to coach's statistics) and made 52 tackles and had 1.5 sacks as a rookie.

Onwuasor (6-0, 227) was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 after sustaining a non-contact knee injury in training camp. Nicknamed Peanut, he signed with the Jets in the offseason after four seasons with Baltimore where he totaled 234 tackles -- 17 tackles for loss --, 9.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. He also had 15 special-team tackles. In 2019, Onwuasor had 48 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks and 6 QBH.

Cager (6-5, 220) hurt his hamstring while running a route against the Broncos in Week 4 and was placed on practice squad injured reserve on Oct. 7. He was called up for Week 3 action against the Colts and had 2 receptions for 37 yards. Cager signed as an undrafted free agent on May 6 and was cut before being signed the next day to the Jets' practice squad.

Fales (6-2, 213) signed with the Green & White in the offseason and played in two games for the Jets in 2019. He spent the summer with the team before he was cut and signed to the PS the next day. He's completed 64.6% of his passes for 287 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in 5 career games.

Related Content

news

Adam Gase Has Strong Praise for 2nd-Year Jets DL Quinnen Williams

HC Says Trade Rumors 'Are False'; 'Q' Is 'Showing Up' with 'Some Big Plays in Some Critical Moments'
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Chiefs

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 8 Road Trip to Arrowhead Stadium
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 8 Against the Chiefs

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of the Kansas City Game
news

Frank Gore: 'My Goal Is to Show the Young Guys What it Takes to Be Successful in the NFL'

Giving Father Time a Run for His Money as He Mentors the 'Young Guys'
news

Jets Trade DL Jordan Willis and Acquire Sixth-Round Pick in 2022 

Green & White Also Send Seventh-Round 2021 Pick to 49ers
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: How Are the Young Jets Playing in 2020?

Bart Scott Previews Jets at Chiefs in Week 8
news

First Look: Jets at Chiefs

Green & White Travel to Kansas City to Face Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl Champs
news

Jets and Gatorade Name Mark Maggio of Lodi HS & Jimmy DiPaolo of North Plainfield HS Coaches of the Week

news

Jets Claim DE Daeshon Hall

Former Eagles Defensive End Has 1.5 Sacks in 13 Games
news

Jets Notebook | HC Adam Gase on the Chiefs: 'We Will Have Our Hands Full'

The Defending Super Bowl Champions Have Won Two Straight
news

Jets' Defense 'Back to Our Old Selves' After Limiting Bills to FGs

LB Avery Williamson Felt the Defense 'Played Tough' vs. Bills

Advertising