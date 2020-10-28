Jets Activate Jabari Zuniga to Active Roster; Place DL Kyle Phillips on Injured Reserve

The Jets have activated DL Jabari Zuniga to the active roster and placed DL Kyle Phillips on injured reserve. The team also designated LB Patrick Onwuasor to return to practice, restored WR Lawrence Cager to the practice squad and released QB Davis Fales from the PS.

Zuniga (6-3, 264) was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 after missing training camp with a quad injury. He was designated to return to practice on Oct. 7. He was drafted in the third round out of Florida and totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks in 42 games (27 starts) for the Gators.

Phillips (6-4, 277) sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Bills and will miss the remainder of the season. He was scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery. Phillips had 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 QB hit in seven games (three starts) this year. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and led the Green & White with 18 tackles for loss (according to coach's statistics) and made 52 tackles and had 1.5 sacks as a rookie.

Onwuasor (6-0, 227) was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 after sustaining a non-contact knee injury in training camp. Nicknamed Peanut, he signed with the Jets in the offseason after four seasons with Baltimore where he totaled 234 tackles -- 17 tackles for loss --, 9.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. He also had 15 special-team tackles. In 2019, Onwuasor had 48 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks and 6 QBH.

Cager (6-5, 220) hurt his hamstring while running a route against the Broncos in Week 4 and was placed on practice squad injured reserve on Oct. 7. He was called up for Week 3 action against the Colts and had 2 receptions for 37 yards. Cager signed as an undrafted free agent on May 6 and was cut before being signed the next day to the Jets' practice squad.