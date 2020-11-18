Jets Activate ILB Patrick Onwuasor 

The Jets have activated ILB Parick Onwuasor and designated OLB Frankie Luvu to return to practice.

Onwuasor (6-0, 227) was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 after sustaining a non-contact knee injury in training camp. He was designated to return to practice on Oct. 28. Nicknamed Peanut, he signed with the Jets in the offseason after four seasons with Baltimore where he totaled 234 tackles -- 17 tackles for loss -- 9.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. He also had 15 special-team tackles. In 2019, Onwuasor had 48 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks and 6 QBH.