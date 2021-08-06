Jets Activate George Fant, Place Alex Lewis on Exempt List

The Jets have activated T George Fant from the reserve/covid list and placed G Alex Lewis on the exempt/left squad list.
Fant (6-5, 322) was placed on the reserve/covid list July 27th. He hasn't practiced, but was on the field the end working with a trainer during practice earlier this week. He will compete with Morgan Moses for the right tackle job after starting 14 games in that spot for the Green & White last season. He was also a team captain in 2020.
Lewis (6-6, 305), sustained a head injury in Thursday's practice. He originally joined the Jets in 2019 and has played in 24 games (21 starts) over the last two seasons.