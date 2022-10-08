Transactions

Jets Activate Duane Brown from Injured Reserve, Place RT Max Mitchell on IR

Green & White Also Elevate LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from Practice Squad

Oct 08, 2022
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have activated T Duane Brown from injured reserve and placed T Max Mitchell on IR. The Green & White also elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Brown (6-4, 315), a five-time Pro Bowler including 2021, was placed on injured reserve Sept. 10 and returned to practice earlier this week. He injured his shoulder in practice leading up to Week 1 against the Ravens. Brown signed with the Jets Aug. 15 after most recently playing with Seattle from 2017-21. The No. 26 overall pick in 2008 out of Virginia Tech spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Texans before he was traded to the Seahawks. Brown took 21 snaps in the preseason finale against the Giants in his only summer action.

Mitchell (6-6, 297) hurt his knee last week at Pittsburgh. A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana in 2022, Mitchell started the first three games for the Green & White at right tackle. Entering Week 4, he had taken the most snaps among any rookie tackle with 232. Mitchell lined up at LT, LG and RT for the Ragin Caguns with most of his starts coming at right tackle including all 13 as a senior in 2021.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215) was elevated last week against the Steelers and took 16 special teams snaps and 1 snap on defense. He played in 12 games as a rookie last season and started in two. A sixth-round pick out of Florida State in 2021, Nasirildeen had 10 tackles and took 60 defensive snaps. He also took 224 snaps on special teams.

