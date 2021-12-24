Jets Activate CB Justin Hardee, WR Jeff Smith

The Jets have activated CB Justin Hardee and WR Jeff Smith off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hardee (6-1, 200) missed last week's game against the Dolphins and now ranks second on the team with 301 special-teams snaps (78.6%). He was leading the team at the time he was placed on the list. Hardee leads the team with 9 stops on special teams. He joined the Green & White in free agency after four seasons with the Saints.