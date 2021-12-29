Jets Activate 6 Players from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Folorunso Fatukasi, Michael Carter II Return for Defense Among Others; QB Joe Flacco, TE Kenny Yeboah on Offense

Dec 29, 2021 at 11:45 AM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have activated six players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list -- DL Jonathan Marshall, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, CB Michael Carter II, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, TE Kenny Yeboah, QB Joe Flacco. Additionally, LB Noah Dawkins, DL Tanzel Smart and CB Lamar Jackson have been restored to the practice squad off of the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Carter II, the team's starting nickel corner, only missed last week and his 647 snaps ranks is the fifth-most on the team. Outside of second-year CB Bryce Hall, Carter II, a fifth-round pick in 2021 out of Duke, taken the most snaps at corner. Flacco and Yeboah each missed one game as well. Yeboah returns to a tight ends room that's down it's top three starters in Tyler Kroft (reserve/Covid), Ryan Griffin (injured reserve) and Trevon Wesco (injured reserve).

Yeboah, who signed with the Green & White in May as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi, has taken 14 snaps on offense this season and 80 on special teams. He had 27 catches, 524 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Rebels in 2020.

Nasirildeen, a sixth-round pick out of Florida State, missed two games and is one of the team's core special teams players. His 177 snaps ranks sixth on the team.

Dawkins, Smart and Jackson all return to the practice squad and could be elevated in the remaining two games (vs. TB, at BUF).

