Jets Acquire Package from Seahawks Including Two First-Round Draft Picks for S Jamal Adams

The Jets have acquired three draft picks from the Seattle Seahawks including a pair of first-rounders and S Bradley McDougald in exchange for veteran safety Jamal Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022. The conditional trade agreement is pending physicals. In the deal, the Green & White obtained the 'Hawks first-round picks in both 2021 and 2022 as well as a third-rounder in 2021. The Jets will own four first-round picks in the 2021 and 2022 NFL Draft.

"This trade provides us with a unique opportunity to improve our team with multiple first round picks in each of the next two years and the flexibility to continue to build this team for the future," Jets GM Joe Douglas said. "Adding Bradley McDougald's consistency and production to this year's team was an important piece that gives us more experience on defense. While we had maintained our interest in Jamal Adams having a long and successful career with the Jets, we know it's important to be prepared and willing to adjust to new offers and circumstances. As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore."

McDougald appeared in 15 games (14 starts) for the Seahawks last season and totaled 70 tackles, 6 pass defenses, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. For his career, the 29-year-old has tallied 451 tackles,13 tackles for loss, 40 PDs, 10 INTs and 4 FF in 98 games (75 starts). He originally signed with the Chiefs in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas. McDougald started the year on Kansas City's practice squad before he was waived and claimed by Tampa Bay. He spent three seasons with the Buccaneers before signing with the Seahawks in 2017.