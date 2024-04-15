QB Aaron Rodgers Is Back at 1 Jets Drive

Saleh said that he expects Rodgers to return to form, using OTAs and this summer's training camp to find his comfort zone.

"I am sure it is going to be a little bit different, just because he is going through the rehab stuff," Saleh said. "Last year he wasn't dealing with an Achilles, so I am sure there is a protocol for it, but I guess that is more of a question for the doctors and Aaron."

Saleh added: "Usually those Achilles injuries ... he is a position player, but the guys who move around a lot, not to say that he doesn't move around or that he is not mobile, because he is plenty mobile enough. But he can get his feet in the ground, he can work with good footwork and good base, and he can release a football. As long as he can do that, he will be fine."

In his 2021 MVP season with the Packers, Rodgers threw 48 TD passes, helping Green Bay to an 80% success rate in the red zone and 49% on third downs. Even in a "down" 2022, Rodgers completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 TDs and 12 INTs.

"We got to win football games and no matter how much excitement there is around the organization, no matter how much excitement there is around free agency or the draft, none of it matters," Saleh said. "As I said, just got to keep our heads down and find ways to get better, continue to have a great offseason and when we get to the season, we got to find a way to put Ws in the wins column."