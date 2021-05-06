Jets 5th-Rounder Jason Pinnock Set to Attack His Pro Dreams

"It's humbling, but it also lets you know the goal is attainable, right there in front of you," he said. "You see those guys every day, you build relationships with them. It offers younger guys in college the opportunity to see how to be a professional before you're required to be a professional."

The 6-0½, 205-pounder built himself into a third-day-of-the-draft pro prospect. He became the Panthers' fulltime starter last season, played 43 games (19 starts) in all, and totaled six interceptions and 25 pass defenses. At his pro day, he turned in a 4.49 time in the 40. His 20 shuttle time of 4.10 was tied for the sixth-fastest among all corners at their pro days.

And his 39.5" vertical, with which he implements one of the trademarks of his game — "Can sky and pick the interception over top of the receiver," Lance Zierlein analyzed on nfl.com — would've been sixth among all corners as well.

What does he think the Jets are getting in their 175th overall pick?

"You're getting everything you're asking for in a corner," he said. "A gritty player. You're going to get length and speed. I can change direction, drop my hips. I'm a vocal player, presnap and postsnap. I'm a great teammate. ... A lot of things."

And what's that vocal player all about?

"I'm what you would call on the Internet a troller," he said. "I like to get 'em just a bit flustered, not too much. I may say, 'Man, after this series let's go ask your OC to get you some touches, get you the ball, because I'm getting bored over here.' "

Pinnock, as a fifth-rounder, has work to do on his game. But he's prepared to hit the ground running as a pro corner in Florham Park, NJ, beginning Friday with head coach Robert Saleh's first Jets rookie minicamp. He's ready to begin attacking and attaining his dreams.