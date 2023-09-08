Breaking Down Jets' 53-Player Roster for the Season That's About to Start

Last year at this time, the Jets were still basking in the glow of their draft mastery that brought them two NFL Rookies of the Year, a lightning-fast, rising-star RB and promising pass rushers.

This year the Green & White have upped the ante. It's about the Aaron Rodgers trade in April but it's about more than just ARod. HC Robert Saleh's defensive position rooms are crammed with talent, while on offense the WRs, TEs and RBs exude big-play danger for opponents. With the OL perhaps settling in these last two weeks before the season kicks off, it's greatly encouraging to hear Rodgers say after the final preseason win, "I think we're ready."

Here is a breakdown of the 53-man roster as the Jets prep for their season opener against Josh Allen and their AFC East rivals the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

QUARTERBACKS

NEW VET: Aaron Rodgers (19th year). RETURNEE: Zach Wilson (3rd year).

SUMMARY: It's been the Rodgers Show since his arrival before the draft. His leadership, mastery of the offense and quick-release QB skills are on display every practice. His career 4.56 touchdowns for every interception is the NFL's best all-time, and he needs 945 yards to join the ranks of the league's 60,000-yard passers. And his preseason TD pass to Garrett Wilson suggests he's all set to make his true Jets debut beginning vs. Buffalo. Zach Wilson drew praise from Rodgers, Saleh and teammates on stepping back and learning from a Hall of Famer-to-be. Tim Boyle was released at final cutdown, then signed to the practice squad.

RUNNING BACKS

RETURNEES: Breece Hall (2nd year), Michael Carter (3rd), FB Nick Bawden (6th). NEW VET: Dalvin Cook (7th year). NEWCOMER: Israel Abanikanda (rookie—Round 5).

SUMMARY: Hall is getting ready to roar following the knee injury that curtailed his hot rookie start — he was on pace for 1,124 rush yards and 12 total TDs and averaged 5.8 yards/carry and 6.9 yards/touch. Cook signed as a coveted free agent in August after turning his 5th consecutive 1,100-yard rushing season for the Vikes in 2022. Carter is determined to attack this season as he did as a rookie in '21 with 964 scrimmage yards. Abanikanda showed tremendous burst at Pitt last year and this preseason. Bawden at fullback was cut, then re-signed.

WIDE RECEIVERS

RETURNEE: Garrett Wilson (2nd year). NEW VETS: Allen Lazard (5th year), Randall Cobb (13th), Mecole Hardman Jr. (5th). NEWCOMERS: Jason Brownlee (rookie—UDFA), Irvin Charles (1st year), Xavier Gipson (rookie—UDFA).

SUMMARY: Wilson and Rodgers have developed fine chemistry this summer that could raise the NFL's Offensive ROY to new heights in his 2nd season. Lazard and Cobb both put up solid numbers with Rodgers in Green Bay while Hardman showed exciting pass-catching speed and skills in KC. Corey Davis' late-August retirement has opened the door for some of the young wideouts who produced in the preseason. Brownlee led the Jets with summer catches (9) and yards (102), Gipson in combined yards (248 receiving and returns), and Charles had 31- and 24-yard catches. It's likely either Hardman or Gipson will replace the departed Braxton Berrios as PR and KR.

TIGHT ENDS

RETURNEES: Tyler Conklin (6th year), C.J. Uzomah (9th), Jeremy Ruckert (2nd).

SUMMARY: Rodgers provides this scouting report on "a good group" of TEs: "C.J. is a great Y tight end on the ball but he's also a talented route runner, he's got really good hands — he does it all. Conk is a Swiss Army knife type of guy, a really good route runner and he sets up his routes. Ruck has made a lot of strides and he's done a really nice job." Kenny Yeboah went to short-term IR and 7th-round rookie Zack Kuntz was cut, then signed to the practice squad.

OFFENSIVE LINE

RETURNEES: T Duane Brown (16th year), G Laken Tomlinson (9th), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (3rd), C Connor McGovern (8th), T Mekhi Becton (4th), OL Max Mitchell (2nd). NEW VETS: T Billy Turner (10th year), OL Wes Schweitzer (8th). NEWCOMER: C Joe Tippmann (rookie—Round 2).