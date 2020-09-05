Jets Move 27 to Get Their Roster to 53-Player Limit

QB Joe Flacco on Active Roster; C Jonotthan Harrison & LB James Burgess Released

Sep 05, 2020 at 04:18 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZR53977-2020-cuts-1

The thoughts and emotions of NFL coaches, personnel people and players are pretty much the same at this time on the football calendar, a.k.a. Final Cuts Day. Certainly Jets head coach Adam Gase's view is the same as it was a year ago.

"It's the part of the business where it's not fun," Gase said, "because guys have been invested in this, especially some guys, not only over years of work, some guys that might have been their first year here and invested all this time since the spring, obviously in an unusual year and now you have to tell them, 'Hey, we're going in a different direction.' "

But each year there are wrinkles in the process, and as Gase said, this is an unusual year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all NFL teams went through preseasons devoid of any preseason games. And instead of cutting down from 90 players as in recent years, teams were working from 80-man rosters to get down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Jets had 80 players combined on their active roster plus active/PUP (Joe Flacco) and active/NFI (Bryce Hall) lists. They made 27 moves to get their roster to 53, with several players who contributed in double-digit games last season among the departing.

Flacco, the veteran QB signed in May to back up starter Sam Darnold, passed his physical and is on the active roster, while two other QBs, David Fales and Mike White, were released.

Perhaps the biggest name released was backup OL Jonotthan Harrison, a three-year Jet who came in to start at least eight games in each of the past two seasons at center. Also on offense, TE Daniel Brown, who like Harrison played in all 16 games, was released.

Two defensive players with 2019 starts were also released. LB James Burgess, who was acquired off waivers from Miami, started the last 10 games, beginning with Game 7 at Jacksonville, at either at MLB or at OLB alongside Neville Hewitt in the middle. Burgess was waived, as was CB Nate Hairston, a six-game starter last season after arriving via a trade with Indianapolis. Also, S Matthias Farley, who played in all 16 games and got virtually all of his snaps on special teams, was released.

Jets 53-Man Roster in Photos

See Images of the Green & White's Current 53-Man Roster

DL Henry Anderson
1 / 53

DL Henry Anderson

CB Bless Austin
2 / 53

CB Bless Austin

LB Tarell Basham
3 / 53

LB Tarell Basham

T Mekhi Becton
4 / 53

T Mekhi Becton

RB Le'Veon Bell
5 / 53

RB Le'Veon Bell

WR Braxton Berrios
6 / 53

WR Braxton Berrios

LB Blake Cashman
7 / 53

LB Blake Cashman

OL Cameron Clark
8 / 53

OL Cameron Clark

WR Jamison Crowder
9 / 53

WR Jamison Crowder

QB Sam Darnold
10 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

S Ashtyn Davis
11 / 53

S Ashtyn Davis

CB Pierre Desir
12 / 53

CB Pierre Desir

T Chuma Edoga
13 / 53

T Chuma Edoga

T George Fant
14 / 53

T George Fant

DL Folorunso Fatukasi
15 / 53

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

K Sam Ficken
16 / 53

K Sam Ficken

QB Joe Flacco
17 / 53

QB Joe Flacco

DL John Franklin-Myers
18 / 53

DL John Franklin-Myers

RB Frank Gore
19 / 53

RB Frank Gore

TE Ryan Griffin
20 / 53

TE Ryan Griffin

LS Thomas Hennessy
21 / 53

LS Thomas Hennessy

TE Chris Herndon
22 / 53

TE Chris Herndon

LB Neville Hewitt
23 / 53

LB Neville Hewitt

WR Chris Hogan
24 / 53

WR Chris Hogan

DL Bryce Huff
25 / 53

DL Bryce Huff

LB Jordan Jenkins
26 / 53

LB Jordan Jenkins

LB Harvey Langi
27 / 53

LB Harvey Langi

G Alex Lewis
28 / 53

G Alex Lewis

LB Frankie Luvu
29 / 53

LB Frankie Luvu

P Braden Mann
30 / 53

P Braden Mann

CB Arthur Maulet
31 / 53

CB Arthur Maulet

S Marcus Maye
32 / 53

S Marcus Maye

OL Conor McDermott
33 / 53

OL Conor McDermott

S Bradley McDougald
34 / 53

S Bradley McDougald

OL Conor McGovern
35 / 53

OL Conor McGovern

DL Steve McLendon
36 / 53

DL Steve McLendon

WR Denzel Mims
37 / 53

WR Denzel Mims

QB James Morgan
38 / 53

QB James Morgan

LB Patrick Onwuasor
39 / 53

LB Patrick Onwuasor

RB La'Mical Perine
40 / 53

RB La'Mical Perine

WR Breshad Perriman
41 / 53

WR Breshad Perriman

DL Kyle Phillips
42 / 53

DL Kyle Phillips

CB Brian Poole
43 / 53

CB Brian Poole

DL Nathan Shepherd
44 / 53

DL Nathan Shepherd

WR Jeff Smith
45 / 53

WR Jeff Smith

WR Vyncint Smith
46 / 53

WR Vyncint Smith

OL Greg Van Roten
47 / 53

OL Greg Van Roten

TE Trevon Wesco
48 / 53

TE Trevon Wesco

DL Quinnen Williams
49 / 53

DL Quinnen Williams

LB Avery Williamson
50 / 53

LB Avery Williamson

DE Jordan Willis
51 / 53

DE Jordan Willis

CB Quincy Wilson
52 / 53

CB Quincy Wilson

DL Jabari Zuniga
53 / 53

DL Jabari Zuniga

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Despite the sometimes grim nature of making these cuts, Gase said, "There is a good part of it. There some guys that when they make it, the excitement they have, you share in that and that's a great part of it. It's kind of a mixed emotion. It's not always the most fun thing to go through, but that's part of our job."

Because of the volatile nature of NFL rosters the next several days, it won't be clear which 53 Jets on the active roster Saturday will be on that roster heading to Buffalo for their Sept. 13 season opener. General manager Joe Douglas and his staff will be combing all of the releases from around the league for some possible additions to the roster.

Then there is this year's practice squad, another change in the NFL's "business as usual." The new rules allow for a maximum of 16 players on the practice squad, up from 10, and including six veterans having any number of accrued seasons. The Jets and all teams can begin assembling their practice squads after 1 p.m. Sunday.

"You just never know what's going to happen because with no preseason games, there's not really film on some of these guys," Gase said. "So guys, if they're an undrafted free agent or if they're a drafted guy, you might not be able to slip guys through, because [teams] might just go off of what they had coming out of college. So it'll be interesting to see kind of how all this works out. I mean, this is uncharted waters for us."

Here is the list of the Jets' 27 Saturday transactions, with players grouped by positions:

Table inside Article
Player Pos Exp How Acq Transaction
David Fales QB 6 FA-19 released
Mike White QB 2 FA-19 waived
Josh Adams RB 3 FA-19 waived
Lawrence Cager WR R UdFA-20 waived
George Campbell WR R UdFA-20 waived
Jehu Chesson WR 3 FA-19 waived
Josh Malone WR 3 FA-19 waived
Donte Moncrief WR 7 FA-20 released
D.J. Montgomery WR 2 W-20(CLE) waived
Daniel Brown TE 6 UFA-19(CHI) released
Bronson Kaufusi TE 3 FA-18 waived
Ross Travis TE 4 W-19(IND) waived
Josh Andrews OL 5 UFA-20(IND) released
Jonotthan Harrison OL 7 FA-17 released
Jared Hilbers OL R UdFA-20 waived
Corbin Kaufusi OL 1 FA-19 waived
Brad Lundblade OL 1 FA-19 waived
Jimmy Murray OL 2 FA-19 waived
James Burgess LB 3 W-19(MIA) waived
Javelin Guidry CB R UdFA-20 waived
Nate Hairston CB 4 T-19(IND) waived
Bryce Hall CB R D5-20 reserve/NFI
Lamar Jackson CB R UdFA-20 waived
Zane Lewis CB R W-20(ARZ) waived
Shyheim Carter DB R UdFA-20 waived
Matthias Farley S 5 FA-19 released
Bennett Jackson S 3 W-19(BAL) waived

Related Content

What Will the Jets' Toughest Roster Decision Be?
news

What Will the Jets' Toughest Roster Decision Be?

Busy Weekend for General Manager Joe Douglas Lies Ahead
Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 
news

Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 

Rookie Says He Can't Wait to Hit Someone Wearing Another Jersey
Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End
news

Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End

Adam Gase: QB Sam Darnold Has Done a Good Job with Whoever Is in There
Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go
news

Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go

Running Back, With a Year Under His Belt in the Green & White, Is Fit and Focused
Jets' Pierre Desir: 'We're Going to Hit You in the Mouth'
news

Jets' Pierre Desir: 'We're Going to Hit You in the Mouth'

Green & White's New CB Is Practicing After Hamstring Injury
There's No Stopping Jets Rookie Safety Ashtyn Davis 
news

There's No Stopping Jets Rookie Safety Ashtyn Davis 

HC Adam Gase Compares His 3rd-Round Draft Choice to the Energizer Bunny
Tight End Mark Boyer runs through a tackle during the Jets' 14-37 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 24, 1990 at the Meadowlands.BoyerMactionII
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Boyer

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from USC
Jets Practice Report: Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon 
news

Jets Practice Report: Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon 

QB Sam Darnold Dials Long Distance to Two of Wideouts; WR Denzel Mims and CB Pierre Desir Continue to Progress
Denzel Mims Enjoys His First Jets Training Camp Practice
news

Denzel Mims Enjoys His First Jets Training Camp Practice

Rookie WR Tests Sore Hamstring, Says 'It Felt Real Good' to Run Live Routes
Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold Goes Deep to Donte Moncrief, 2 TD-Saving Pass Breakups & More
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold Goes Deep to Donte Moncrief, 2 TD-Saving Pass Breakups & More

See Top Plays from Wednesday's Practice at Training Camp
Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Every Day We Get a Little Better'
news

Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Every Day We Get a Little Better'

Veteran OL Says QB Sam Darnold Is Playing Like a True Veteran

Advertising