Jets' 3 Players, 3 Plays of the Jaguars Win

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick — Fitzpatrick looked fairly comfortable returning to action with his injured left thumb wrapped and gloved and not causing any problems to speak of. Fitz completed 21 of 34 passes for 272 yards, TD passes to Decker early and Brandon Marshall late, two sacks, no giveaways, and a 106.5 passer rating, which improves his rating over the last four games to 104.9. And four more touchdown drives lifts his season TD drive rate to a career-high 23.1%.

LB Lorenzo Mauldin — The rookie said he felt it was "time to show the coaches and Jets Nation what I've got," and that's what he did with his first three sacks as a pro — two half-sacks and a full takedown — plus a fourth hit on Jacksonville QB Blake Bortles. All four plays came in Jets territory, with the Jaguars producing only two field goals and two punts off those drives. No. 55 led the Jets' pass rush, which produced six sacks at home for the first time since the Bills' EJ Manuel went down eight times in 2013.