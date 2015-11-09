Jets' 3 Players, 3 Plays of the Jaguars Win

Timely Late Plays from Fitzpatrick, Marshall, Pace & Williams Sealed the Deal over the Black & Teal

Nov 09, 2015 at 09:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

IMG_7289-article.jpg

Jets players and plays of the game in the 28-23 victory over the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon:

Players of the Game

WR Eric Decker — With Brandon Marshall fighting through ankle and toe injuries, Decker shouldered the receiving load with six receptions for 79 yards and the 7-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter that gave the Jets a lead they never lost against the game Jaguars. It was Deck's sixth red zone connection with Ryan Fitzpatrick this season. He also added to his first-down stats with five of his receptions moving the chains, one converting a third down and another converting a fourth down en route to his TD.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick — Fitzpatrick looked fairly comfortable returning to action with his injured left thumb wrapped and gloved and not causing any problems to speak of. Fitz completed 21 of 34 passes for 272 yards, TD passes to Decker early and Brandon Marshall late, two sacks, no giveaways, and a 106.5 passer rating, which improves his rating over the last four games to 104.9. And four more touchdown drives lifts his season TD drive rate to a career-high 23.1%.

LB Lorenzo Mauldin — The rookie said he felt it was "time to show the coaches and Jets Nation what I've got," and that's what he did with his first three sacks as a pro — two half-sacks and a full takedown — plus a fourth hit on Jacksonville QB Blake Bortles. All four plays came in Jets territory, with the Jaguars producing only two field goals and two punts off those drives. No. 55 led the Jets' pass rush, which produced six sacks at home for the first time since the Bills' EJ Manuel went down eight times in 2013.

Plays of the Game

Calvin Pace strip sack of Blake Bortles and fumble recovery, 5:16 left, fourth quarter — The Jaguars, trailing, 21-16, had moved to first-and-goal at the 10. A hold on Muhammad Wilkerson moved them to the 20, then Pace's play removed the ball. Bortles escaped the Jets' four-man rush and cocked his arm to throw to Allen Hurns. But Pace, the right outside rusher who went wide right and circled back, smacked the ball out of Bortles' hand and came out with the ball from the ensuing scrum. Crisis averted.

Brandon Marshall 20-yard TD pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick, 2:41 left, fourth quarter — Marshall, quiet most of the way, came up big down the stretch. On the first of his big plays, third-and-5 from the Jags' 20, he was the lone wideout in the "22" formation, lined up left and covered by CB Davon House. Fitzpatrick play-faked to Zac Stacy, then let it fly for No. 15. Marshall got around House, dived, caught the ball with his hands and forearms, and controlled it through his end zone roll. The play withstood a booth review and the Jets had a very big 28-16 lead.

Marcus Williams interception of Blake Bortles, 0:43 left, fourth quarter — The Jets gave up an answering TD drive before the two-minute warning and still needed another big play to nail this one down. Williams supplied it with his second pick of the day and fourth of the season. From the Jags' 8, Bortles took the shotgun snap against the Jets' four-man rush. Muhammad Wilkerson's inside move flushed the QB to his right and Lorenzo Mauldin's pursuit forced him to try to thread it to Hurns, who was in effect triple-covered. Williams left WR Bryan Walters and snapped up the pass to finish off the Jags.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets vs. Dolphins | 3 Things to Know for First NFL Black Friday Game

Sauce Gardner, Tyreek Hill Set to Square Off; Green & White Hasn't Played Tua Tagovailoa Since 2021
news

In Forefront of Jets WR Garrett Wilson's Mind: 'We've Got to Make It Happen' vs. Dolphins

He's Focused on Sparking His Offense, Thinking as Little as Possible About His Elbow, Playing on Black Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs Dolphins - Wednesday

CB Michael Carter II (Hamstring) Did Not Practice
news

Jets Release OL Dennis Kelly

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 130 Games
news

6 Players to Watch When Tim Boyle & Jets Host Dangerous Dolphins on Black Friday

QB Will Need Help from Garrett Wilson & Backs; Marquee Matchup: Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed vs. Miami WRs
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad

Veteran Lineman Took 18 Snaps vs. Bills in Week 11
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Do 'Everything' He Can to Help Tim Boyle Succeed

Third-Year QB Doesn't Take Benching Personally
news

QB Tim Boyle Striding Toward 1st Jets Start Friday vs. Miami with Cool Confidence

He Explains That as the Starting Signal-Caller, 'You've Got to Feel Like You're Dangerous Out There'
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'The Season Is Not Over'

Injured Signal Caller Says He's Been Able to Jog On a Treadmill
news

Jets LT Mekhi Becton Will 'Try to Go Friday' Against Miami in Week 12

HC Robert Saleh Updates O-Line Injuries; Eyes on Duane Brown
news

QB Tim Boyle 'Is the Quintessential Story of Not Giving Up'

On Jets Podcast, Bart Scott and Leger Douzable Chime In on New Starting QB 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs Dolphins - Tuesday

CB Michael Carter II (Hamstring), Mekhi Becton (Ankle) Did Not Participate in Walkthrough
Advertising