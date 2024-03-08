 Skip to main content
Jets Awarded Three Compensatory Selections in 2024 NFL Draft Including 'Mr. Irrelevant'

Green & White Currently Have Eight Total Selections, Multiple Picks in Rounds 4, 6 and 7 

Mar 08, 2024
After the Jets were awarded three compensatory selections, the National Football League confirmed the Green & White, barring any trades, will have eight picks in this year's 257-player Draft set for April 25-27 in Detroit.

The three compensatory picks were awarded in Rounds 6 (No. 218) and Round 7 (No. 256 and No. 257). The Jets also own their original four picks in Rounds 1, 3, 4 and 6 and Denver's fourth-round pick (acquired via trade for DE Jacob Martin). The Jets' own second-round selection was traded to the Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers, their fifth-round pick was a part of the Martin deal and the Green & White's seventh-round selection was traded for S Chuck Clark last offseason.

Here is a review of the eight selections the Jets hold at the moment:

Round 1 – 10th overall
The Green & White have selected 10th three times in their history highlighted by the additions of Wisconsin WR Al Toon, a Ring of Honor member, in 1985 and Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, two years ago.

Round 3 – 72nd overall
Without a second-round pick, the Jets won't pick again after the first round until early in round three. The team has selected 72nd twice since 2010. In 2018, the Green & White picked DT Nathan Shepherd from Fort Hays State, and in 2013, they selected Kent State G Brian Winters.

Round 4 – 110th overall & 112th overall (via DEN)
The Jets have a busy Day 3, starting with making their own pick in the fourth round (No. 110 overall).

Two picks later, the Jets will be on the clock again at No. 112. In 2010, the team picked RB Joe McKnight 112th overall out of USC. McKnight, who went on to rush for 502 yards in three seasons and had 2 kick return TDs, was tragically lost in 2016 after a road-rage confrontation.

Round 6 – 184th overall & 218th overall
The Jets will select twice in the sixth round, beginning with No. 184 and followed by their first compensatory selection at No. 218. The Jets snagged LB Zaire Barnes from Western Michigan with the 184th pick last year.

Round 7 – 256th overall & 257th overall
The Jets will make the final two picks in the draft – both compensatory selections. The only other time the Jets had the last pick in the draft was 1969 when they picked DT Fred Zirkle out of Duke. In 2022, the 49ers took Iowa State QB Brock Purdy with the "Mr. Irrelevant" selection which is the moniker given to the last pick of the draft.

