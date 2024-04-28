Jets' Unicorn Draft Is Rare, Record-Setting and Has Them Rarin' to Go

Most Draft Picks Held

The reason the Jets had no own picks is because they kept making those trades. Every one of their first six selections were acquired through trade. Douglas set personal records with four day-three trades and six total in-draft trades, and that doesn't count a seventh trade, sending John Franklin-Myers to Denver for a Round 6 pick in 2026!

As a result of the trades, the Jets held, at one time or another, for a week, a day or a minute, 22 different draft choices. Seven they used on players. Fifteen they either held originally and traded, or traded for and then traded away.

Only once before in the NFL Common Draft era beginning in 1968 did the Jets hold 22 different picks in one draft, and that happened a full half-century ago. In 1974, the draft lasted 17 rounds. The Jets used 16 of their own picks that year, with Carl Barzilauskas going sixth overall up top. They traded for five other picks, and traded away one pick in a six-body deal with New Orleans. (In the AFL Draft days, the team annually had single draft selections rise into the mid-20s.)

Bottom Line '24

All of these items are interesting but not necessarily important in the NFL scheme of things. Same goes for other trivia, such as fourth-round Braelon Allen being the youngest drafted player this year and will be 20 years old throughout his Jets rookie season. Or fifth-round DB Qwan'tez Stiggers being draft-eligible after a year in the CFL. Or Malachi Corley's YAC dimension being available for a short tradeup to the top of Round 3.

But the trivia isn't as important as what the Jets set out to accomplish over the past three days.

As Saleh said about this offseason's offensive facelift, "It's a good group all the way across the board. A lot of great competition, a lot of great character, a lot of guys coming in to work who are intrinsically motivated. We'll throw it out there and see how the cards shake out."

"I feel like we had a plan," Douglas said, speaking of the entire roster. "We tried to keep the main thing the main thing throughout the offseason. We feel we stuck to what we tried to do and tried to avoid distractions and not waver from our process. We've been able to do that.