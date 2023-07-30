5 Takeaways from Jets' First Preseason Depth Chart

Four days before their preseason opener against the Browns at the Hall of Game in Canton, OH, the Jets released their first unofficial depth chart of the summer.
Here are 5 takeaways…
QB 1
This is the first time we've seen Aaron Rodgers on a Jets' depth chart. He will remain QB1 as long as he's a Jet and he said this week that he doesn't see this as a one-and-done thing.
"Change can be difficult for sure, especially when it is that drastic, 18 years in one spot," Rodgers said before adding, "but if you can lean into it and embrace it — there are some really beautiful things on the other side, and I have been experiencing them so far."
Rodgers is followed on the depth chart by Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler.
Offensive Line Landscape
With Duane Brown recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and on the PUP list, veteran Billy Tuner is listed as the first-team LT and is followed by Mekhi Becton. Turner played under Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay (2019-'21) and in Denver (2022) the past four seasons. Across the way at RT, Max Mitchell is penciled in at RT with former Patriots OL Yodny Cajuste and rookie Carter Warren assigned to the second and third units respectively. Incumbent Connor McGovern, who has taken all the first-team reps early at camp, leads the way at center, and is followed by rookie Joe Tippmann and free-agent pick-up Trystan Colon. The versatile Wes Schweitzer is listed behind Laken Tomlinson at LG.
"Connor is the veteran and understands the game of football in terms of the professional level," HC Robert Saleh said of the center competition. "Love what Schweitzer's doing. Tipps catching up, obviously he's got a lot of stuff to absorb."
Florham Park Strangler
C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams headline a linebacking unit that is replacing Kwon Alexander. Third-year pro Jamien Sherwood*, *who had 16 tackles in a reserve role last season, starts out the preseason with the first team on the depth chart and is followed by impressive rookie Zaire Barnes.
"He has been at Mike, Will, and Sam since he has been here," Mosley said of Sherwood at the onset of camp. "He is one of the smartest players on defense and on this team. He is a hard worker, one of the hardest workers in weight room and in the classroom. I really feel like he has a great chance this camp to really show what he is about."
Saleh said the Jets are "really excited" about Barnes and his mental makeup and they think he'll be in the league for a long time.
See photos of the Jets' 2023 training camp roster.
Safety Two
After Chuck Clark went down with a knee injury in OTAs, the Jets responded with the signing of Adrian Amos in June. While Amos continues to pick up the defense, Tony Adams has run with the first-team alongside Jordan Whitehead. Adams, an undrafted free agent from Illinois who appeared in 11 games last season, is with the first team on the unofficial depth chart.
"When a guy is hungry and he wants to make the team and fight for a starting position, it will get you back to the little things that you did when you first got into the league," Whitehead said of Adams. "Him practicing as hard as he does every day got my mind set on that same level. So, I appreciate him."
Transition at Defensive Tackle
Before reporting, the Jets and cornerstone defensive tackle Quinnen Williams agreed to a contract extension. After playing next to Sheldon Rankins the past two seasons, Williams will line up next to a new face in Week 1 against the Bills. Solomon Thomas, who collected 26 tackles in 17 games in 2022, is back and will provide depth behind Al Woods. The Jets got a space-eater in Woods (6-4, 309 pounds) and he's embraced the change from Seattle's 3-4 to the Jets' 4-3 front.
"Other defenses I have been on are more about catching and making sure the linebacker is right, which is cool too. But I like this style better," he said. "Over here, we are getting off the ball and knocking players back and then we are running to the ball."
Jetcetera
The Jets list 13 "starters" on offense with 3 WRs, 2 TEs and FB Nick Bawden. …There are 12 defenders on the first team with 3 LBs and 3 CBs. …. With Breece Hall continuing to rehab after his ACL injury, veteran Michael Carter leads the RB group that has Zonovan 'Bam' Knight listed on the second team and rookie RB Israel 'Izzy' Abanikanda with the third team. … Mecole Hardman, listed behind Garrett Wilson on offense, is atop both return spots, ahead of rookie Xavier Gipson and veteran Alex Erickson.