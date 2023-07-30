5 Takeaways from Jets' First Preseason Depth Chart

Four days before their preseason opener against the Browns at the Hall of Game in Canton, OH, the Jets released their first unofficial depth chart of the summer.

Here are 5 takeaways…

QB 1

This is the first time we've seen Aaron Rodgers on a Jets' depth chart. He will remain QB1 as long as he's a Jet and he said this week that he doesn't see this as a one-and-done thing.

"Change can be difficult for sure, especially when it is that drastic, 18 years in one spot," Rodgers said before adding, "but if you can lean into it and embrace it — there are some really beautiful things on the other side, and I have been experiencing them so far."

Rodgers is followed on the depth chart by Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler.

Offensive Line Landscape

With Duane Brown recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and on the PUP list, veteran Billy Tuner is listed as the first-team LT and is followed by Mekhi Becton. Turner played under Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay (2019-'21) and in Denver (2022) the past four seasons. Across the way at RT, Max Mitchell is penciled in at RT with former Patriots OL Yodny Cajuste and rookie Carter Warren assigned to the second and third units respectively. Incumbent Connor McGovern, who has taken all the first-team reps early at camp, leads the way at center, and is followed by rookie Joe Tippmann and free-agent pick-up Trystan Colon. The versatile Wes Schweitzer is listed behind Laken Tomlinson at LG.

"Connor is the veteran and understands the game of football in terms of the professional level," HC Robert Saleh said of the center competition. "Love what Schweitzer's doing. Tipps catching up, obviously he's got a lot of stuff to absorb."

Florham Park Strangler

C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams headline a linebacking unit that is replacing Kwon Alexander. Third-year pro Jamien Sherwood*, *who had 16 tackles in a reserve role last season, starts out the preseason with the first team on the depth chart and is followed by impressive rookie Zaire Barnes.

"He has been at Mike, Will, and Sam since he has been here," Mosley said of Sherwood at the onset of camp. "He is one of the smartest players on defense and on this team. He is a hard worker, one of the hardest workers in weight room and in the classroom. I really feel like he has a great chance this camp to really show what he is about."