Safeties Reset | Three Jets Combined for 10 INTs; 2 Could Be Free Agents

Quick Look Back at '23

Jordan Whitehead -- and the Jets -- began the season with a bang when he nabbed 3 interceptions of Buffalo QB Josh Allen in the Week 1 (Sept. 11) OT win over the Bills.

Ashtyn Davis, who appeared in all 17 regular-season games, began the season playing primarily on special teams while backing up Tony Adams and Whitehead. He did not play more than five snaps in any game through the first five weeks.

That changed -- in a big way – down the stretch.

"It is funny, all Ashtyn does is find the ball," HC Robert Saleh said late in the season. "I am a big fan of his. He has done nothing but work. He was a valuable and very underrated piece of this defense. The way he goes about his business and the way he works, that play embodies everything that he represents for this defense."

Davis logged 6 takeaways (3 interceptions, 3 opponents' fumbles recovered) in 607 total plays (defensive and special teams snaps combined). He led the Jets in total takeaways, with Whitehead second with 4 TAs on 1,029 snaps.

The safety grades from Pro Football Focus were in the middling range: Whitehead (minimum 980 snaps) was No. 13 with a 68.1 defense grade and No. 11 with a 68.9 coverage grade; Adams (min. 850 snaps) was No. 20 with a 68.0 defense grade and No. 24 with a 65.2 coverage grade; and Davis (min. 200 snaps) was No. 18 with a 74.2 defense grade and No. 13 with a 77.9 coverage grade.