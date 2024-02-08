 Skip to main content
Advertising

Safeties Reset | Three Jets Combined for 10 INTs; 2 Could Be Free Agents

Tony Adams Is Currently the Only Safety Under Contract

Feb 08, 2024 at 08:02 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

JB2_2330-adams-whitehead-thumb
Table inside Article
Player Exper in '23 GP-GS-DNP-IA D-ST-Tot Snaps
Jordan Whitehead 6th 17 - 17 - 0 - 0 1078 - 0 - 1078
Tony Adams 2nd 15 - 15 - 0 - 2 879 - 39 - 918
Ashtyn Davis 4th 14 - 0 - 0 - 3 217 - 396 - 613
Adrian Amos 9th 11 - 3 - 0 - 0 265 - 195 - 460
Jarrick Bernard-Converse (DB) R 8 - 0 - 0 - 3 4 - 101 - 105

Finished Season on IR: Chuck Clark

No Longer with Jets: Amos

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '24

Unrestricted: Clark, Davis, Whitehead

Lay of the Land in '24
The Jets tied for 8th in the NFL last season with 17 interceptions. Ten of those 17 INTs (59%) were hauled in by three safeties -- Jordan Whitehead (4), Tony Adams (3) and Ashytn Davis (3).

General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh will also need to sort out the free-agent situation in the room. Whitehead, Davis and Chuck Clark will all have expiring contracts and could become unrestricted free agents. Clark, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Baltimore (for a seventh-round draft pick in April), sustained a torn ACL during OTAs after not having missed a snap over his previous two-plus seasons. To replace Clark, the Jets quickly signed veteran Adrian Amos, who played in 11 games before being released in early December.

At present Adams, an undrafted free agent signed after the 2022 NFL Draft, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who was active for eight games his rookie year, are the only safeties currently under contract with the Green & White. In 15 games, Adams was fourth on the defense in total tackles with 83 (55 solo). He was particularly ferocious against the run.

"I love it," he said. "It's like no other feeling, you see an alley, you see a back running through and it's just you or him. He can't go nowhere, and you can't run and hide. Just that contact gives me a different type of adrenaline rush."

Adams, speaking about the group, added: "They mean a lot to me. They are my brothers and I would take this safety group over any in the league. Whitehead went from hard hitter to ballhawk. Davis, all he does is make plays. Clark has been working his butt off to come back here."

Gallery | Best Photos of the Jets Safety Group During the 2023 Season

See the best photos of the Jets safeties during the 2023 season.

Best Of - Safeties Thumb
1 / 46
JB3_1931
2 / 46
JB3_1704
3 / 46
JB3_0996
4 / 46
JB3_1602
5 / 46
JB3_0271
6 / 46
JB2_4243-Enhanced-NR
7 / 46
JB2_8169
8 / 46
JB3_9151
9 / 46
JB1_3465
10 / 46
JB2_2747
11 / 46
JB1_4890_1
12 / 46
SZ2_1521
13 / 46
SZ1_4800
14 / 46
JB3_7078
15 / 46
BT3_0690
16 / 46
JB3_1891-Enhanced-NR
17 / 46
JB3_1848
18 / 46
JB3_1808
19 / 46
E_SS3_0280
20 / 46
JB1_9418
21 / 46
E_SS3_8045
22 / 46
JB1_9195
23 / 46
JB2_0102
24 / 46
JB1_4066
25 / 46
E_SS1_0533
26 / 46
E_SZ2_6354
27 / 46
E_JB3_3736
28 / 46
E_SS1_3560_1
29 / 46
JB3_3516
30 / 46
E_SS1_0892
31 / 46
E_SS1_7477
32 / 46
JB1_5360
33 / 46
SZ1_3429
34 / 46
E_JB3_0160
35 / 46
E_SS1_8579
36 / 46
E_JB3_1448
37 / 46
E_DC1_0758
38 / 46
E_SS2_1264
39 / 46
E_JB3_1001
40 / 46
E_JB2_7083
41 / 46
BT3_2683
42 / 46
DC3_0765
43 / 46
E_DC3_0729
44 / 46
E_JB2_6585
45 / 46
BT2_8131
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quick Look Back at '23
Jordan Whitehead -- and the Jets -- began the season with a bang when he nabbed 3 interceptions of Buffalo QB Josh Allen in the Week 1 (Sept. 11) OT win over the Bills.

Ashtyn Davis, who appeared in all 17 regular-season games, began the season playing primarily on special teams while backing up Tony Adams and Whitehead. He did not play more than five snaps in any game through the first five weeks.

That changed -- in a big way – down the stretch.

"It is funny, all Ashtyn does is find the ball," HC Robert Saleh said late in the season. "I am a big fan of his. He has done nothing but work. He was a valuable and very underrated piece of this defense. The way he goes about his business and the way he works, that play embodies everything that he represents for this defense."

Davis logged 6 takeaways (3 interceptions, 3 opponents' fumbles recovered) in 607 total plays (defensive and special teams snaps combined). He led the Jets in total takeaways, with Whitehead second with 4 TAs on 1,029 snaps.

The safety grades from Pro Football Focus were in the middling range: Whitehead (minimum 980 snaps) was No. 13 with a 68.1 defense grade and No. 11 with a 68.9 coverage grade; Adams (min. 850 snaps) was No. 20 with a 68.0 defense grade and No. 24 with a 65.2 coverage grade; and Davis (min. 200 snaps) was No. 18 with a 74.2 defense grade and No. 13 with a 77.9 coverage grade.

Saleh, speaking again about Davis, added: "We feel like we have already upped his play time this year and he has earned it. He has earned his right to be on the football field. He is forcing his way on the field. [DC Jeff] Ulbrich is very comfortable getting big nickel out there because Ashtyn fits up. He can run all the zones. He can play man coverage. He understands run fits. He understands all the blitzes. He understands everything. We are kind of spoiled in that Ashtyn is playing at such a high level that we are able to use him accordingly."

Safeties Trivia
Jordan Whitehead got the season off on the right foot for himself and the Green & White safety position with three interceptions of Josh Allen in the Jets' opening-night overtime victory over the Bills. Whitehead was the first Jets defender with three INTs in a game since CB Ty Law had three picks vs. Buffalo in the 2005 season finale and the first Jets safety with a trifecta since Erik McMillan did the same against Dan Marino and the Dolphins at Miami in 1988.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Predicting the Jets' Draft Pool at No. 10 Overall

NFL Draft Experts Say This Is the Year for O-Line Help
news

Three Jets Flag Football Teams Crowned National Champions at Pro Bowl Games

All of New York's 11 Flag Competing Teams Received a $5,000 Grant for Hotel and Travel
news

Jets and Nike Announce Continued Support of High School Girls Flag Football

Girls Flag Football to Be Recognized as a Championship Sport in New York State and a Pilot Program in New Jersey
news

Jets Special Teams 'Wolf' Irvin Charles: 'Don't Be in My Way'

Punter Thomas Morstead: First-Year Player Is 'Not Even Close to What His Potential Would Allow Him to Be'
news

Cornerback Reset | Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed & Michael Carter II Remain Among NFL's Most Elite DB Trios in '23

Depth Chart Could Look Different in '24 With Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee Headed for Free Agency
news

Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams Feeling 'Extremely Blessed' After Second Trip to Pro Bowl

Defensive Duo Became First Pair of Jets Teammates to Make Consecutive Pro Bowls Together Since 2011
news

Senior Bowl Was a 'Dream Come True' for Long Island Native Dylan Laube

UNH RB Compared to Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Former Jets RB Danny Woodhead
news

What Did Jermaine Johnson Think of His First Trip to the Pro Bowl?

Second-Year Jets Pass Rusher Motivated to Earn Invite Back to the Games in 2025
news

Richard Caster, Jets' Dynamic Hybrid WR/TE of the Seventies, Dies at 75

1970 Second-Rounder Connected with Joe Namath for Eye-Popping Receiving Numbers, Played in 3 Pro Bowls
news

Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | Who Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Select for the Jets?

The Athletic's Dane Brugler Selects an OT, USA Today Picks a TE
news

MetLife Stadium to Host FIFA World Cup 26 Final

Home of the Jets Will Host a Total of Eight Matches Throughout Tournament, Including Final on July 19, 2026
Advertising