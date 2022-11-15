Jets' 2022 Rookies Are at the Top of the Class

Round 4A -- OL Max Mitchell Mitchell, drafted No. 111 overall, was a mystery to even the most devoted draftnik and was initially cast as a "project," coming from Louisiana. But he was pressed into duty when the Jets' two first-round picks on the offensive line -- Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker, and others -- sustained injuries. Mitchell slotted in at right tackle, playing in the first four games (100% of snaps in three of the four) before going down with a knee injury. He and George Fant are expected back in the second half of the season, which will give the OL some much-needed depth. Contrary to his coach's comment (below), Mitchell proved to be a quick and competent learner.

Saleh said (on draft day): "With a player like Mitchell you have to trust the tape, and when you watch the tape, you see a guy who loves to mix things up with hands and moves well. They needed him on the field immediately as a freshman [at Louisiana]. In the fourth round, I like that investment, low risk, some reward possible. I don't think he's NFL-ready, I think if we throw him out there will be some speed bumps. His core strength is not where it needs to be and if he's out there at any point in his rookie season, there'll be those speed bumps, but sometimes the best way to learn is on the job. He's a Day 3 developmental swing tackle who can really grow into being a steady pass blocker, a zone run blocker and fit exactly what the team is looking for. He might need a little bit of time in the crockpot, just to finish him a little bit."