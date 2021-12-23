Three Jets Named 2022 Pro Bowl Alternates

The NFL released its rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl Wednesday night and LB C.J. Mosley (3rd Alternate), DT Quinnen Williams (3rd Alternate) and returner Braxton Berrios (1st Alternate) were named alternates for the NFL's annual all-star game.

Mosley, a team captain, leads the Jets with 132 tackles, which matches his single-season best and it's the fifth 100+tackle campaign of his career. Mosley's eight games of 10+ tackles are the most by a Jet since 2005. A Baltimore Raven from 2014-18, Mosley is a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.

Williams, the third overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the Jets' co-leader in sacks (6) and QB hits (12) and ranks second in pressures (22). Williams also has 25 run stuffs this season, which ranks third amongst NFL defensive linemen since 2020.

In addition to 33 receptions and two touchdowns on offense, Berrios ranks first among qualified players with a 28.7 kick return average. He has also averaged a single-season high 13.5 yards per punt return. Since joining the Green & White in 2019, Berrios has the third-best average (11.2) among all returners with at least 30 punt returns.