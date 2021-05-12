6 Takeaways from the Jets' 2021 Schedule

Opportunity in First Half

With the Jets installing new systems on both sides of the ball and the potential of starting a rookie quarterback, there will be a learning curve along the way. But there has been a great synergy with GM Joe Douglas and Saleh and the talent has been upgraded across the board in the offseason. After finishing 2-14 a year ago, things are looking up for the Green & White. Six of the Jets' first seven opponents next season did not make the playoffs with the Tennessee Titans being the only exception as Mike Vrabel will bring his crew to MetLife Stadium in Week 4. Tennessee went 11-5 last season and won the AFC South, but the Jets' other six opponents finished with a combined mark of 32-63-1 and a combined winning percentage of .333. Speaking of the Titans, wideout Corey Davis will play a prominent role in the Jets' passing game after amassing 984 yards receiving for Tennessee last season.