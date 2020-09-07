4 Takeaways from Jets' First Unofficial Depth Chart

Chris Hogan Listed with Starters, Braxton Berrios Atop Both Return Spots

Sep 07, 2020 at 06:14 PM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Click Here: 2020 Jets Unofficial Depth Chart (9/7)

The Jets released their first unofficial depth chart on Monday leading up to the regular season-opener Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. After no preseason games, a game week is at hand and the public relations department published the depth chart late this evening. Here are four takeaways...

Chris Hogan Listed With First Offense
After he went through COVID-19 testing protocols and passed his physical, veteran wideout Chris Hogan officially became a Jet on Aug. 19. He almost immediately established excellent chemistry with QB Sam Darnold and began making plays at practice. He is listed as a starter in the Jets base offensive package featuring 11 players with 1 RB (Le'Veon Bell) and 1 TE (Chris Herndon). Hogan joins both slot receiver Jamison Crowder and outside threat Breshad Perriman.

"He's a guy that has a knack to get open," said Head Coach Adam Gase of Hogan this summer. "He uses the right techniques and he's a competitor. I love the way that he plays, the way he practices. There's something about him that when you get around him you can feel it. He plays aggressive, he plays angry. He wants to be on the field and I respect him a lot."

Shakedown at Inside Linebacker
Avery Williamson tore his ACL last preseason and missed the entire 2019 campaign. He started this training camp on the PUP list before being activated on Aug. 22. As practices progressed, Williamson got more work with the first team along with Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman. Williamson is listed as a starter ahead of the athletic Cashman, but they both could see a lot of time in a Gregg Williams' defense, which is known for its multiplicity.

"I feel really good," Williamson said after a recent practice. "There are a couple things I want to keep working on, but overall my knee feels great. They've been increasing my reps and I'm excited about that. They've been taking it slow, but I'm ready to go Week 1. I'm healthy."

Braxton Berrios Atop Both Return Spots
Last season, Braxton Berrios finished second in the NFL in punt return average (11.4 YPR). He'll continue to backup Crowder in the slot, but he also could become the team's primary kickoff return man in 2020. With Vyncint Smith (core) on injured reserve, the public relations department has penciled rookie Ashtyn Davis behind Berrios at KR.

"He's a competitor man," Gase said this summer of the 5-9, 190-pound Berrios. "He plays like he's 6-4, 230. In his mind, I think that's how he views himself. He gets after it every day."

5 New Starters Along the OL
After starting 11 different offensive linemen last season and using 9 different starting combinations, the Jets are assured of having five new starters opening day at Buffalo. From left to right, the unofficial depth chart lists Mekhi Becton at LT, Alex Lewis at LG, Connor McGovern at C, Greg Van Roten at RG and George Fant at RT.

"I would definitely say I got better as a player, person and teammate," Becton said at the conclusion of his first training camp. "I definitely learned how to take care of my body, technique, plays, everything. I've gotten better over this time period."

