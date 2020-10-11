Jet's Head Coach Adam Gase Laments Missed Opportunities

For the Jets and head coach Adam Gase there is nothing else to do but keep going -- keep practicing, keep trying to eliminate mistakes -- and hope for the best.

After Sunday's 30-10 loss to the visiting Arizona Cardinals (3-2) the Jets have played five games without a victory in the 2020 NFL season.

"We've got to go back to work, we've got to learn from this film and go and find a way to play 60 minutes," Gase told reporters after the game. "When one side [of the ball] is playing well the other's not. We get something going then fall apart on the other side. We're not giving ourselves a chance to be there in the end."

To "be there in the end" the Jets need to make plays that count when they have the opportunity to score. In their three opportunities in the red zone, the Jets converted only one time, late in the game. In a drive spanning the first and second quarters with the Jets trailing, 7-0, QB Joe Flacco and the offense engineered a 16-play possession that ate up more than 10 minutes of clock time and that began at the Jets' 8-yard line.

But facing a third-and-1 at the Cardinals' 13, Trevon Wesco, a tight end, took a handoff from Flacco and was stopped at the line. Gase opted to go for the first down on fourth-and-1, but Le'Veon Bell (back from the injured list after missing three games) also failed to gain the yard.