Jermaine Johnson: Jets 'Said They'd Come Get Me and That's What They Did'

That was true and one reason this story turned from dream into reality for player and team. After taking WR Garrett Wilson at 10, the Jets didn't have their next pick until 35, at the start of day two of the draft.

"We were very surprised he was there in the late 20s," general manager Joe Douglas said of Johnson's short slide from one half of Round 1 to the other. "Coach and I got together and said let's start getting him, probably around 15, let's start trying to make a move to get him."

And that entailed calling how many teams for a fair trade?

"All of them," Douglas said. Every team from 15 to 26? "Yes."

Finally, the Jets and Tennessee swung the deal. The Jets sent their 35th, 69th and 163rd picks to the Titans and got 26 and 101 in return. And Johnson's fairytale story continues.

Johnson never doubted it would get done, that he would return to the team that made him feel like he was among family.

"It was just how they made me feel I was wanted," he said of that predraft visit. "How we felt about the game, about defense, how it's supposed to be played. Everything was clicking. ... It was like everyone had the same idea of me, and it's just awesome to be in an organization like that.