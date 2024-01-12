Jermaine Johnson Has Only Just Begun to Write His Jets Story

There is a directness about Jermaine Johnson when he speaks that matches the direct path he might take to a ball coming off a punter's foot or out of a quarterback's grasp. In effect says, "That was pretty good, but it can be better."

For instance, Johnson was asked at the end of the season how his second year for the Green & White went.

"It was all right," he said, then after a pause, "not my standard."

What exactly is the Johnson standard?

"That's the thing. Every time I think I've reached it, I just keep pushing," he said. "So I don't know. I just keep pushing my limits, and by the time it's all said and done, I know I would've done the best I could."

It's instructive to see where Johnson has come and where he may be going by looking at his career arc from college till today. From a part-time contributor to Georgia's defense in 2019-20, he transferred to Florida State and erupted with 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 12 games. That propelled him toward becoming the 26th overall selection by the Jets in the '22 draft.

Then the process began anew. Johnson began learning the pro ropes as a rookie member of the Jets' front-seven rotation with 14 games, no starts, 312 defensive snaps and 2.5 sacks. This past season, JJ became a full-time 17-game starter with 747 D-snaps and 7.5 sacks, second on the team behind only DL Bryce Huff.

With that kind of year two leap, Johnson was asked if he felt a little overlooked as the third of the Jets' three first-rounders in '22 behind CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson, not to mention second-round RB Breece Hall.