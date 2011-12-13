JENNIPHURE: The Best Gift These Holidays

Dec 13, 2011 at 12:55 AM

Hey, Jets fans, it's Jenniphure from the Flight Crew.

While dancing for the New York Jets is an amazing experience, one aspect I love in particular is having the opportunity to work with charitable organizations like the Marty Lyons Foundation. There are few things in life more saddening than seeing a child with a terminal illness. The Marty Lyons Foundation grants "wishes" to these unfortunate children and their families.

This past weekend, I had the opportunity to visit the Marty Lyons New Jersey Chapter's eighth annual Holiday Party for The Wish Children with some of my teammates. I was truly touched by the stories of the children I had the pleasure of meeting.

One little boy in particular was so excited to see me and literally followed me around the room during the entire event. Maybe it was the Christmas outfit, maybe he liked the dancing, or maybe he was just excited to meet someone new? Whatever it may have been, knowing that I, along with some of my Flight Crew teammates, was able to bond with these special children and bring a smile to their faces warmed my heart.

All it takes is giving these children a little bit of time and attention to see them light up with excitement. Being a part of giving a terminally ill child the opportunity to forget about their illness, have a little fun, and enjoy the time they have is the best gift. 

I hope people reading this can take a step back and appreciate the little things in life that we so often take for granted, like the health of our family members. The holidays are a great time to be charitable, but it is important to remember to make an effort to give back all year round. It may be with a heavy heart that we see the struggles of others, but knowing that you can be a part of bringing a little bit of joy to someone who is less fortunate is an enriching experience and can be wonderfully rewarding.

The holiday season is always a great time to reflect on all of the blessings we have in our lives. As Flight Crew Cheerleaders, we also like to reflect on the positive ways we have given back to our community and plan the ways in which we can continue to enrich the lives of others through charitable acts in the coming year. I hope that this year you Jets fans will consider joining us and set your own goals for helping others. Sometimes even the smallest altruistic gesture can make a world of difference in someone's life.

Happy Holidays, Jets fans, and Much Love! 

—Jenniphure

