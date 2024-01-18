Jeff Ulbrich Named Head Coach for National Team at 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl

Jets Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been named the National Team head coach for the 75th Anniversary 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

"I'm extremely honored to be chosen as one of the head coaches for the Senior Bowl," Ulbrich said. "This game has featured some of the greatest players in NFL history and remains as one of the highest honors that can be given to a college football player. It also has consistently given under-the-radar players from big and small schools alike an opportunity to compete against the best. Compete in a venue with the guidance of NFL coaches and get unrivaled exposure to every NFL team."

Ulbrich, a former linebacker for the University of Hawaii, played in the Senior Bowl in 2000 and went on to be drafted in the third round (No. 86) by the 49ers. He played nine seasons for San Francisco and credits the Senior Bowl for giving him an opportunity to improve his draft status.

"This game is also a critical part of my story," Ulbrich said. "I played in the 2000 Senior Bowl and went from a potentially undrafted rookie to a third-round pick, which is actually pretty common throughout the history of this storied game. Again, I'm honored and excited about helping and guiding the newest class of NFL players through this amazing week. Can't wait to see everyone in Mobile."

The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. Giants QBs coach Shea Tierney will be Ulbrich's offensive coordinator, Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones will be the defensive coordinator and Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano will stand in as special teams coordinator.

Ulbrich will get to see some of the nation's top prospect sin multiple practice sessions from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 leading up to the game. DE Will McDonald, the Jets' first-round selection in the 2023 draft (No. 15), participated in last year's game.