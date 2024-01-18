Jeff Ulbrich Named Head Coach for National Team at 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl

Jets Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been named the National Team head coach for the 75th Anniversary 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.
"I'm extremely honored to be chosen as one of the head coaches for the Senior Bowl," Ulbrich said. "This game has featured some of the greatest players in NFL history and remains as one of the highest honors that can be given to a college football player. It also has consistently given under-the-radar players from big and small schools alike an opportunity to compete against the best. Compete in a venue with the guidance of NFL coaches and get unrivaled exposure to every NFL team."
Ulbrich, a former linebacker for the University of Hawaii, played in the Senior Bowl in 2000 and went on to be drafted in the third round (No. 86) by the 49ers. He played nine seasons for San Francisco and credits the Senior Bowl for giving him an opportunity to improve his draft status.
"This game is also a critical part of my story," Ulbrich said. "I played in the 2000 Senior Bowl and went from a potentially undrafted rookie to a third-round pick, which is actually pretty common throughout the history of this storied game. Again, I'm honored and excited about helping and guiding the newest class of NFL players through this amazing week. Can't wait to see everyone in Mobile."
The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. Giants QBs coach Shea Tierney will be Ulbrich's offensive coordinator, Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones will be the defensive coordinator and Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano will stand in as special teams coordinator.
Ulbrich will get to see some of the nation's top prospect sin multiple practice sessions from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 leading up to the game. DE Will McDonald, the Jets' first-round selection in the 2023 draft (No. 15), participated in last year's game.
"We're excited about having two highly respected coaches like Jeff Ulbrich and Terrell Williams lead our teams here in Mobile," Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said. "I've spoken with coaches and executives from around the league about both men and they have excellent reputations as communicators and motivators. I had a chance to observe Jeff down here at the Senior Bowl two years ago when the Jets staff coached in the game, and he brought tons of juice to his defensive players, so I know he'll bring great energy to the role."
The decision for Ulbrich to coach comes two years after HC Robert Saleh and his staff, which included Ulbrich, were selected to coach the 2022game along with the staff of the Detroit Lions. This will be the second consecutive game that both the National and America team's staffs will be made up of coaches from multiple teams.
In 2022, the National Team, coached by the Jets staff, defeated the American Team, 20-10. The Jets went on to select four players from the game in April's Draft – pass rusher Jermaine Johnson (Rd. 1, No. 27), TE Jeremy Ruckert (Rd. 3, No. 101), T Max Mitchell (Rd. 4, No. 111) and DL Micheal Clemons (Rd. 4, No. 117).
Prior to 2022, the last time the Green & White coached the game was 1979 when they worked with future Ring of Honor members Mark Gastineau and Marty Lyons. Gastineau, who earned the Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award for the North Team in the game, led the NFL in sacks in 1983 and 1984.
"Jeff Ulbrich is a true leader that consistently shows the ability to connect with players and get the most out of them," Saleh said. "His work as both a player and a coach in the NFL makes him ready for this experience, and I know he will serve as a tremendous asset to everyone he engages with in Mobile. Our organization has first-hand experience working with the tremendous people at the Senior Bowl and we are grateful they have identified Jeff for this. It will give people a look at the great work we see from him every day at our facility."
For the first time this year, draft-eligible underclassmen will be allowed to participate in the game. Previously, only fourth-year juniors who had completed their degrees before Senior Bowl week could be invited.
All three days of practice will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN with live coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. The game will be aired live on the NFL Network at 1 p.m. The Jets have five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the No. 10 overall pick.