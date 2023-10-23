Jeff Ulbrich 'Checks Every Single Box' as Jets' Defensive Coordinator

The Jets defense, which rose to top-five levels in the NFL rankings last year, has fallen back in several categories in this season's first six games. Yet in the early imperfections, the D has been perfectly devastating in a few key categories. And head coach Robert Saleh knows a huge reason for the continued success is his coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich.

"He's been unbelievable," Saleh said. "I know he makes my job a hell of a lot easier, being able to make sure I'm checking in with everyone and not just so focused on one side of the ball. He and that staff have been lights-out since the day we walked in this building.

"From a head-coaching standpoint, and I'm just going to say this for him, he checks every single box and is definitely deserving of every accolade he gets."

Ulbrich's reaction to that kind of analysis from his boss is to aw-shucks it and move on to things that need to be corrected, such as his unit's tendency this season to start slow before finishing dominant.

"There's a huge emphasis within our room that starting is important, without a doubt," Ulbrich said. "And we've demonstrated that not starting good enough has hurt us, and it's been the difference in some of these games. Ultimately, finishing is what we pride ourselves on, and we do take pride that the second half has been as good as it's been. But execution in the first half has to be better."

"Coach Brick" also said that part of the slower-starts issue is the several "except-for" big plays the defense has yielded early in games — "We can't have those if we want to be the defense we want to be."