Jeff Ulbrich Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Elevate Jets Defense

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich doesn't have a lot of new pieces on defense – 11 players who took at least 300 snaps return and 8 with at least 600 – but believes his unit, which finished No. 4 overall in 2022, will improve by practicing against the offense's shiny new toy in Aaron Rodgers.

"It's huge," he said. "That's nothing to be said about any of the other guys. We're just talking about a Hall of Fame caliber player. Every year you try to evolve schematically, add a few wrinkles here and there. There are times where some of those schematic wrinkles, you don't know the pitfalls. You don't know the snakes in the grass, so to have a quarterback like him to really exploit some of the new stuff that we have, it gets those necessary scars and keloids, especially when you're trying to do new stuff, so he's going to provide that. Plus, he's just going to sharpen us up because when you're off by that much, he's going to capitalize, so our attention to detail just goes to another place."

Ulbrich, who plans to watch Jets-Packers film with Rodgers from last season's game at Lambeau Field (the Jets won, 27-10; Rodgers threw for 246 yards, 1 TD), added: "I've been around a lot of superstars in this league that are very standoffish, that are very isolated, do their own thing, and he's as inclusive as I've ever been around especially for a player of that caliber. Constantly giving us feedback about what he sees on us defensively, giving us feedback as far as just getting tighter as a team and committing to a process at a higher level. Yeah, he's going to change the course of these young players' careers forever."